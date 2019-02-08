Nigeria, Ethiopia and Libya are some of the least powerful passports in Africa, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The 2019 report compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens ranks all passports based on the number of countries that welcome them without a visa.

Using this factor as well as data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Nigerian passport ranked really low.

It is currently the 42nd most powerful across the continent and the 91st in the world. It offers visa-free access to 47 destinations. This makes it number one on the list of the 10 least powerful passports in Africa right now.

"As the world economy has become increasingly globalised, the need for greater visa-free access has grown steadily," the report notes.

Here is the full list of 10 least powerful passports in the continent:

(1) Nigeria

Africa ranking - 42

Global ranking - 91

Visa-free access to 47 countries

(2) Burundi

Africa ranking - 45

Global ranking - 92

Visa-free access to 46 countries

(3) Djibouti

Africa ranking - 46

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to 45 countries

(4) Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Africa ranking - 47

Global ranking - 95

Visa-free access to 43 countries

(5) Ethiopia

Africa ranking - 48

Global ranking - 96

Visa-free access to 42 countries

(6) Libya

Africa ranking - 49

Global ranking - 97

Visa-free access to 41 countries

(7) South Sudan

Africa ranking - 49

Global ranking - 97

Visa-free access to 41 countries

(8) Sudan

Africa ranking - 51

Global ranking - 99

Visa-free access to 39 countries

(9) Eritrea

Africa ranking - 53

Global ranking - 100

Visa-free access to 38 countries

(10) Somalia

Africa ranking - 54

Global ranking - 103

Visa-free access to 32 countries

Top 5 powerful passports

Seychelles is still Africa's top ranking passport. However, it is gone down from being the 25th most powerful passport in the world to a 27th global rank in 2019.

Mauritius is the second in the continent (51st global rank).

South Africa (53rd global rank)

Botswana (82nd global rank)

Namibia (68th global rank).