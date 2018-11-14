news

Each year, Victoria's Secret showcases it's most dazzling looks in an extravagant fashion show event featuring some of the world's highest paid models and award-winning performers.

Just under 5 million people tuned in to watch the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and it's likely millions will reserve an hour or two of their nights to tune into ABC on December 2.

Though you'll likely be watching a magical event unfold perfectly right before your eyes, have you ever wondered what it's really like to be in the show?

Hint: there's lots of coffee, burgers, and hours of strutting involved.

Here are secrets about the VSFS that you've always wondered, revealed from the mouths of the angels themselves.

Veteran angel Adriana Lima said angels work their wings off getting in top shape.

"It takes five hours of hair and make-up and months of workouts to get ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, we can take on any sports athlete in a serious workout. Just ask my boxing coach," Adriana Lima told BuzzFeed.

She added that wings are highly coveted backstage. "During fittings, we fight over who gets the biggest wings. But we actually really like one another."

Candice Swanepoel said bronzer is an important part of getting ready for the show.

Though naturally stunning, it takes a village to get them fashion show ready. "It varies from year to year, whether they want us to have body makeup or not. I think last year, they didn't want us to have too much, because [the look] was more natural ... But they used to have a whole set-up backstage of bronzers, getting it all in your a-- and in the right spots," Candice Swanepoel told HuffPost.

As for the strutting part of the show, Swanepoel told Glamour magazine, "The best thing is to do what comes naturally. I always try and prepare, like 'oh, I should do this at the end', because there's that moment you need to catch the camera at the end of the runway. But it never works if I prepare, so I kind of just shake it off and do whatever I feel comes naturally."

Selita Ebanks said there's even butt makeup.

Apparently, there's a lot of booty bronzer. "It's all about creating the illusion of this amazing body on the runway. People don't realize that there are about 20 layers of makeup on my butt alone," Selita Ebanks told HuffPost.

Elsa Hosk said she was excited to wear the fantasy bra in the show.

The true honor of the night is the model chosen to wear the Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, which this year is adorned with over 2,000 Swarovski Created Diamonds and is valued at $1 million. "My body was violently shaking," Elsa Hosk told People magazine after finding out during her fitting that she was going to wear this year's Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. "And it wasn't because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I've never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I'll never forget."

Karlie Kloss said the whole experience is exhausting.

It can be exhausting. "The night before we have a dress rehearsal, and the day of, it's all day, hair and makeup and interviews," Karlie Kloss told InStyle. "By the time the show actually rolls around I'm kind of exhausted, and it hasn't even started."

The models indulge in their favorite foods after the show.

And when the shows over, you can almost guarantee every model is indulging in their favorite treat. Barbara Pavlin ordered a special delivery from boyfriend Dylan Sprouse this year. "He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me," Pavlin told People magazine.

There's a lot of pressure but it's not a bad thing.

When asked about the pressure of being a Victoria's Secret Angel in the show, Martha Hunt told Fashionista, "I think feeling the pressure is a good thing; the moment we stop feeling it, there’s a problem."

Gigi Hadid got emotional about walking in the show.

" target="_blank"I tear up during the show for sure. It’s incredible to watch. I think everyone has such an epic moment for themselves. There’s a lot of emotional things, from that feeling of family but also it's Adriana [Lima]’s last show, and I grew up watching her. There's little things like that that mean a lot to me to be here, so I’m really excited," Gigi Hadid told W magazine.

Taylor Hill said the VS fashion show isn't like any other fashion show.

"With high fashion, it's a little more serious. It's about the clothes, obviously, and it's not really about you, it's about their clothes and the designer. With the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, yes it's about the clothes, but it's mostly about you because you train so hard, you work out so hard every single day. This is what girls work so hard for and you get to be on TV. Both are very special, but the Victoria's Secret one is just so different, you can't even compare it to a normal fashion show," Taylor Hill told Teen Vogue.

Kendall Jenner was worried she would cry during the show.

"I did a little bit, my first fitting. I had tears. You know when you feel it in your throat — that you're about to cry. I held myself back. I stopped myself. Honestly, the show is such a dream come true. So walking in it is a really big deal for me. I'm extremely excited. I just hope I don't cry," Kendall Jenner told PopSugar.

