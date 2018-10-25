Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 10 of most 2018 Halloween costumes ever

  Published:

From rappers and Fortnite to Royal Weddings and sports mascots, INSIDER has rounded up some of your favorite 2018 content that can easily be made into costumes this Halloween.

null play

null

(Warner Bros.)

Halloween comes just once a year, and everyone wants to show off their costumes.

Some may choose the spooky route, but why not show off your favorite 2018 moment with your costume this year?

From rappers and Fortnite to sports mascots and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, INSIDER has rounded up some of your favorite 2018 content that can easily be made into costumes this Halloween.

Post Malone might have finally ended the mysterious curse he was under with a new haircut — but you can still rock his face tattoos.

Post Malone temporary tattoo set

Post Malone temporary tattoo set

(InkDazy)

Rapper Post Malone has had an eventful year, between the release of his sophomore album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," emergency jet landing, car crash, and a former house being robbed.

There was even speculation in September that the rapper, real name Austin Post, was cursed.

And perhaps the biggest news of all, he chopped off his signature curly locks this October.

To get the Post look, you can use temporary tattoos to match the rapper's ink. Then all you'll need is a gold grill and a suave suit, or a nice sweater.



Kanye West hit headlines for more than just his music this year after visiting President Donald Trump in the White House.

Kanye West in the White House

Kanye West in the White House

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kanye West has been in the public eye for years, but he hit headlines several times in 2018 for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and visiting President Donald Trump in the White House.

All you'll need to look like the 2018 version of the "Gold Digger" rapper is a MAGA hat, a blue button down shirt and black pants. Maybe throw in a pair of Yeezys for good measure.



Lady Gaga was a hit as Ally in "A Star is Born," where she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga was a hit as Ally in "A Star is Born," where she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga was a hit as Ally in "A Star is Born," where she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

(Warner Bros.)

Lady Gaga's role as Ally in Bradley Cooper's remake of "A Star is Born" was an instant hit.

And one Ally's most iconic looks was toward the beginning of the film, during her tour with Cooper's character, Jack.

All you need for this look is a black crop top, cheetah-pattered flared pants and a black wide-brimmed hat.

If you want to dress as Jack this Halloween, you'll need some self-tanner and a guitar as a prop.



The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was watched around the world.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

(Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whether you want to go full Royal Wedding or a more subtle look, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are an easy go-to for Halloween.

Markle's white, off-the-shoulder dress was seen around the world when she walked down the aisle earlier this year.

And her iconic fashion choices have been the talk of the town since she and Harry wed.

As for a Harry costume, a classic blue suit or his wedding look could be options for Halloween.



A scary and concerning theme this year has been white people calling the police on people of color for no reason at all.

BBQ Becky

BBQ Becky

(Youtube/KTVU)

2018 has been the year of white people calling the police on people of color for unnecessary reasons.

People of color had the police called on them for holding a BBQ, walking into their own apartment building, and trying to use a coupon at CVS.

BBQ Becky is an easy costume – all you'll need is a pair of sunglasses, a hooded sweatshirt, and a cellphone.



Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, is the NHL's newest beloved character.

Gritty

Gritty

(AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

Gritty captured the hearts of hockey fans nationwide when the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled him as their new mascot in September.

The mascot went viral on social media, and even inadvertently became a representative of the Antifa movement.

For this costume, you'll need a Flyers jersey, an orange beard, and perhaps some fuzzy orange pants and a hockey stick to complete the look.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk smoked weed on a radio show — and that's not even the most unexpected story about him this year.

Elon Musk smoking weed

Elon Musk smoking weed

(The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube)

Elon Musk hit headlines dozens of times this year, between his work with Tesla, relationship with synth-pop singer Grimes, and his public clash with rapper Azealia Banks.

And last month Musk took a drag of a spliff — weed mixed with tobacco — during a live interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

All you would need for this Musk look is a black T-shirt, headphones, and a spliff as a prop.



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a documentary about her life come out this year.

Dissent Collar

Dissent Collar

(Amazon)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been on the Supreme Court since 1993 — but in recent years she's become more popular than ever.

With a new documentary and the recent shifts on the nation's highest court, Ginsburg has a focus on her this year — especially with Kate McKinnon playing her on Saturday Night Live.

To put together a Ginsburg costume, you'll need a black robe, large-framed glasses, and a classic crochet dissent collar, which the judge is known for.



First Lady Melania Trump made some strong fashion choices during her trip to Africa.

Melania Trump in Egypt

Melania Trump in Egypt

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First Lady Melania Trump's outfits on recent trip to Africa were the source of many memes, despite her telling reporters in Egypt that she wanted people would stop focusing on her looks.

While speaking with reporters, she wore a wide-brimmed hat and a mesnwear suit.

Also on her trip to Africa, Trump faced criticism for wearing a white pith helmet that many thought was an offensive symbol of colonialism.



The video game Fortnite has become a new obsession in the gamer community, and among rappers and athletes.

Fortnite costume

Fortnite costume

(Amazon)

Though the video game Fortnite first hit stands last year, it took off in popularity this year.

Celebrities including Drake, Joe Jonas and Roseanne Barr have all admitted to playing the video game in their spare time.

Earlier this year, athletes including Celtics star Gordon Hayward and Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said they played the game.

Fortnite is so popular that costumes for its characters can be found online and in Halloween stores.



