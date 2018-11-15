news

Although the keto diet definitely brings healthy fats and low-carb food options to the table, it's important to make sure you consume a moderate amount of protein when observing this diet plan, said Registered Dietitian Vanessa Rissetto, RD.

She added that your protein intake must remain high enough to prevent muscle loss and low enough to not interfere with ketosis, and suggested that on average, you need approximately 0.8 grams of protein per 2.2 pounds of body weight if you're sedentary, and 0.9 grams if you're active.

And yes, Rissetto acknowledged that protein supplements can definitely be helpful in guaranteeing that you consume enough protein, but she said you'll want to consume these beverages with caution, as some protein shakes can exceed the daily limit if you drink several a day.

It's important to note, however, that there are a variety of different keto-safe protein powders available for purchase that can make sure you get enough protein you need without going hard on the carbs or sugar.

Below are some of the keto-friendly protein powder options to try if you are looking to up your daily protein intake.

RSP Nutrition grass-fed TrueFit protein powder is enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Boasting 25 grams of protein and eight grams of prebiotic fiber, it's safe to say that this vitamin and mineral-rich keto-friendly protein powder ensures you achieve a carbohydrate count that satisfies ketogenic parameters.

ALOHA organic plant-based protein powder goes great in a smoothie.

This creamy organic vanilla protein powder has 18 grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and six grams of fiber, making it the perfect pick-me-up for those observing the keto diet.

Ancient Nutrition keto protein uses bone broth.

Containing 15 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, and two grams of carbs, this bone broth powdered protein powder is suitable for active keto enthusiasts on-the-go.

NutraCollagen hydrolyzed collagen peptides is great if you want something unflavored.

This protein-rich powder and is also low-carb, making it the perfect addition to keto-friendly smoothies and shakes.

Designer Protein Totally Egg natural egg white and yolk protein has no sugar.

With zero grams of sugar and two grams of net carbs, it's safe to say that this egg-based protein powder is suitable for keto loyalists everywhere.

Bulletproof collagen protein will help you refuel.

If you are looking to up both your protein and amino acid levels, be sure to add this collagen protein powder to your routine in order to help you refuel properly.

Ascent Native fuel whey protein is a low-carb option.

Made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners, this low-carb whey protein powder goes high on the protein, making it a great fit for those following a ketogenic diet.

Jay Robb egg white protein powder is high in calcium.

Going low on the sugar and carbs and high on the protein, this egg-based protein is also ideal for keto followers who want to up their calcium intake.

Primal Kitchen chocolate collagen fuel comes in convenient packets.

These chocolate fuel packs are perfect for those observing the keto diet, as they are sugar-free and provide your body with ten grams of grass-fed collagen.

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! organic plant-based protein powder boasts 20 grams of protein per serving.

This organic plant-based protein powder utilizes a small ingredient list to treat your body to essential protein and fiber without the unwanted sugar or carb overload.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.