news

It's a great time to be a TV fan. We are in a golden era of television, with networks and streaming services dishing out big bucks to create fresh, impressive content. That means high production values, star-studded casts, and an overall quality cinematic viewing experience.

From "The Crown" to "Game of Thrones," here's a look at the 10 most expensive TV shows of all time based on per-episode cost.

"Camelot" didn't last long, but at $7 million per episode, it sure was expensive.

The Emmy-nominated costume drama "Camelot" on Starz, which focused on the legend of King Arthur and had a star-studded cast, cost about $7 million per episode, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The network announced the series' end with the following statement: "Due to significant production challenges, Starz has decided not to exercise the option for subsequent seasons of 'Camelot' with our production partners GK-tv, Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions."

The Wachowski sisters' "Sens8" on Netflix cost an estimated $9 million per episode.

The Wachowski sisters' ambitious Netflix series, "Sense8," cost an estimated $9 million per episode, according to The Verge, thanks to its grand scope and lush production.

The show was canceled after two seasons.

Popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones" costs an average of $10 million per episode.

Given its giant cast, action-packed episodes, and high production value, it's no surprise that HBO's mega-hit "Game of Thrones" costs an average of $10 million per episode.

In an exclusive "Game of Thrones" feature in the April print edition of Entertainment Weekly, reporter James Hibberd mentions the latest bank-breaking budget for season six of the series: "The show easily costs north of$10 million per episode at this point — not that you'll hear HBO complain."

"Friends" cost a reported $10 million per episode in its last few seasons.

It wasn't thanks to its production value but the salaries of its cast members that NBC sitcom "Friends" is so high on this list. By the last few seasons, each of the six stars was making $1 million per episode — helping the per-episode cost reach about $10 million, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The BBC/HBO historical epic "Rome" racked up a reported $10 million per episode.

Thanks to casting hundreds of extras, the historical epic "Rome" — which was a collaboration between BBC and HBO — cost an estimated $10 million per episode, according to The Telegraph.

Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down" cost on average $10 million per episode.

"The Get Down," a Netflix musical series by director Baz Luhrmann about the birth of hip-hop, cost $120 million to make thanks to his expensive cinematography, music licensing costs, and full-time dance crew.

The show had 12 episodes rounding out to $10 million per episode.

On average, it cost $12.5 million per episode to produce the mini-series "Band of Brothers."

The sprawling World War II mini-series "Band of Brothers" on HBO — by executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks — cost $125 million to produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This was due to its "significant special effects and pyrotechnics and, because of the nature of the stories, big ensemble casts."

The show ran over 10 parts making it $12.5 million per episode.

Medical drama "ER" cost $13 million per episode thanks largely to its cast.

The Baltimore Sun reported that NBC agreed to pay Warner Bros. Television $13 million an episode for the rights to air "ER" through the 2000-2001 television season.

"Obviously, it's a fabulous deal for our side and hopefully for NBC. It's the biggest deal that has ever been made in the history of television as far as a series is concerned," said Robert Daly, chairman of Warner Bros. regarding the sale.

Netflix's hit "The Crown" racks up a whopping estimated $13 million per episode.

"The Crown," the Netflix period drama about Queen Elizabeth II, costs about $13 million per episode — and it's easy to see how. The lush production is a treat for the eyes and features a cast of experienced actors.

Further, the production saw the recreation of Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress costing roughly $35,000. The production also saw 7,000 costumes and a lifesize replica of Buckingham Palace.

"The Pacific" reportedly cost $20 million for its faithful portrayal of World War II events.

The World War II epic "The Pacific" was Spielberg and Hanks' follow-up to "Band of Brothers" and cost about $21.7 million per episode. The complex battle scenes, which aimed to be as historically accurate as possible, added to the sum.

The scene where Sledge (Joseph Mazzello) lands on Peleliu alone cost about $5 million, co-executive producer Tony To told The Hollywood Reporter.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.