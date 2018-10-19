Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 10 of Zendaya's best on-screen looks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Zendaya Coleman, more famously known on a first-name basis, has been killing the fashion game for years now. Here are 10 of her best on-screen looks.

Zendaya is known for her fashion risks whether on screen or on the red carpet.

Zendaya is known for her fashion risks whether on screen or on the red carpet.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Zendaya Coleman, more famously known on a first name basis, has been slaying the fashion game for years now. The former Disney Channel star has been making a name for herself on the red carpet, but she also slays on screen as well.

From her roles in movies to throwing it back to her Disney Channel days, Zendaya has been able to rock some enviable costumes. Continue on for some of the stars best on-screen looks.

Her "Spider Man: Homecoming" character opts for a more comfortable style.

Her "Spider Man: Homecoming" character opts for a more comfortable style.

Her "Spider Man: Homecoming" character opts for a more comfortable style.

(Sony Pictures)

Michelle Jones, Zendaya's character, is the sarcastic and cool academic decathlon high schooler that is always reliable for a witty comeback to Peter Parker. Her best outfit is when she rocks a corset dress over a black long-sleeve tee. She perfectly pairs the unexpected pieces.



Zendaya's outfit is stunning in her act in "The Greatest Showman."

Zendaya's outfit is stunning in her act in "The Greatest Showman."

Zendaya's outfit is stunning in her act in "The Greatest Showman."

(Fox)

When Zendaya played Anne Wheeler, the trapeze artist, in "The Greatest Showman," viewers were captivated by her flying talent, singing ability, and forbidden love story with Zac Efron's character Phillip Carlyle.

Her best look in this film is during the song "Come Alive," in which she's wearing a purple bodysuit with gold flecks on it, a purple scrunchie on her arm, and a pink wig styled in an updo.



In Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," Zendaya stuns in sparkles.

In Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," Zendaya stuns in sparkles.

In Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," Zendaya stuns in sparkles.

(WMG)

Zendaya guest stars in Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" music video, in which she wears a sparkly long-sleeve mini dress with a deep v-neck. She walks around in the video with metallic high heels.



She was a part of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" squad as Cut Throat.

She was a part of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" squad as Cut Throat.

She was a part of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" squad as Cut Throat.

(Big Machine)

In Taylor Swift's squad-heavy music video "Bad Blood," Zendaya starred as Cut Throat, the knife-wielding part of the gang. In the video, Zendaya as Cut Throat wears a black cut-out crop top, black cut-out high-waisted leggings, and very high-heeled boots.



Zendaya was in an episode "Black-ish," playing Resheida.

Zendaya was in an episode "Black-ish," playing Resheida.

Zendaya was in an episode "Black-ish," playing Resheida.

(ABC)

Her character keeps it pretty casual with her outfits. The best outfit is soon after her character is introduced and she's walking into a room to greet Zoey Johnson, Yara Shahidi's character. She wears a jersey dress and a red plaid jacket with boots. To finish off the outfit, she rocks big, gold hoops.



Zendaya starred in the Disney Channel original series "K.C. Undercover" as K.C. Cooper and rocked an effortless style.

It was a throwback look.

It was a throwback look.

(Disney)

In season three, Zendaya's character sports a '70s-style ensemble. She wore a denim jumpsuit paired with hoops, a choker, and bracelets that is, honestly, totally back in style.



In "The Greatest Showman" Zendaya had more than one memorable look.

In "The Greatest Showman" Zendaya had more than one memorable look.

In "The Greatest Showman" Zendaya had more than one memorable look.

(20th Century Fox)

It's safe to say that all of Zendaya's looks in "The Greatest Showman" were unforgettable.

Costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, described the outfit to Fashionista as, "Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous ruby red satin trunks trimmed with antique lace and vintage buttons and vintage detail." She continued, "We created it with a very adorable little camisole that was trimmed in lace."

"It just set her off really in a special way," Mirojnick concluded.



In the music video for "Neverland," Zendaya looked comfortable and chic.

In the music video for "Neverland," Zendaya looked comfortable and chic.

In the music video for "Neverland," Zendaya looked comfortable and chic.

(Zendaya/YouTube)

For the music video for her song "Neverland" off the "Finding Neverland" album, Zendaya sang and danced in a black, sheer cut-out top and black joggers. She completed the look with black sneakers.



Zendaya rocked a greyish purple wig as K.C. Cooper.

Zendaya rocked a greyish purple wig as K.C. Cooper.

Zendaya rocked a greyish purple wig as K.C. Cooper.

(Disney)

One of Zendaya's best looks on "K.C. Undercover" was without a doubt in season three when she wore a greyish purple wig. She paired it with a crystal choker and pink velour sweatshirt. It was definitely one of her more fun looks.



She was in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video.

She was in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video.

She was in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video.

(Youtube)

Zendaya was in Beyoncé's music video for "All Night." She kept it simple but stunning in olive green sleeveless sweater and wide-legged blue patterned pants.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

