news

Black Friday is on November 23, and there are so many ways to support the causes you love while also getting awesome deals on gifts (and even shiny new things for yourself).

Here are places you can shop at on Black Friday — and the rest of the year — that will donate proceeds and help people in need, all thanks to your purchase.

TOMS will provide shoes to someone in need.

TOMS was founded on the idea of donating a pair of shoes for every pair purchased, but now, their mission has grown. Anytime you purchase an item on the TOMS site — whether it's shoes, eyewear, bags, coffee, or backpack — they donate one, too, and now, they have programs that help women have safer births worldwide.

The brand will be celebrating Black Friday.

Amazon Smile is so easy to use.

If you’re planning to buy anything from Amazon this holiday season (or any other time of the year), you should be using Amazon Smile. By shopping through smile.amazon.com instead of the regular site, the company will donate 0.5% of your purchase to the cause of your choice every time you shop. All you have to do is choose which charity you want to support first, and then shop as you normally would through the Smile portal.

Read more: Amazon is starting Black Friday a week early

S'well bottles help provide clean water to communities in need.

If you want a cute aluminum water bottle or want to gift one to someone in your life who is always on the go, consider shopping at S'well. Not only will using a refillable, environmentally friendly bottle help reduce plastic consumption but purchasing their Product(RED) bottles will help fight AIDS through the Global Fund.

They are offering discounts such as 15% off for new customers.

The Company Store will keep your body and heart warm.

In need of a new blanket? The Company Store will donate a blanket to a child who is homeless or living in a low-poverty situation for every comforter that is purchased. According to their website, since 2011, they've sent more than 16,000 comforters to children in need across the United States.

The store is participating in Black Friday and promises special discounts.

BoxLunch is geek chic with a purpose

At BoxLunch, you can find all the goodies for the Disney and pop culture fans on your shopping list and help feed kids at the same time. BoxLunch's program donates one lunch to a child in need for every $10 that’s spent, and it's very easy to spend more than $10 on all the cool things on their site.

The Honest Kitchen helps animals who need it.

Looking for a way to help animals and homeless pets? You're in luck. The Honest Kitchen, which sells 100% human grade pet food, donates a portion of their proceeds to different animal-centric causes each month, helping dogs, horses, wildlife, and all kinds of other creatures.

The company is offering 30% through Bentley's Pet Stuff.

Out of Print is all about creating literacy programs.

If you need the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life, look no further than Out of Print. Not only do they sell clothing and accessories featuring quotes and covers from some of your favorite books, but they also donate part of their proceeds from each purchase to fighting illiteracy around the world.

The store has socks, scarves, and sweatshirts on sale for Black Friday.

Sephora has some brands and lines that give back.

Dr. Brandt, which is sold at Sephora, is relaunching a limited edition version of its popular Pore Refining Primer for a special cause. For each purchase, $5 is donated to the Beaux Arts HANDS ON! Program, which provides free museum tours and art projects for elementary students.

Further, when you buy the "Fearless" color from Sephora's own brand's latest lipstick launch, Sephora donates $10 to Sephora Stands — a two-year-old program dedicated to created female empowerment-based classes.

Sephora will be participating in Black Friday.

Bombas donates socks for a good cause.

Bombas claim to be the "most comfortable socks in the history of feet" and if that's not enough for you, for every pair you purchase, the company donates a pair to someone in need. The company decided to back this mission after learning that socks were the number one requested item at homeless shelters.

The brand will be offering 20% off for Black Friday.

Cotopaxi makes adventure gear and helps to eradicate poverty.

Rather than the model of buy one, give one, Cotopaxi designates 2% of their revenue every year to help eradicate poverty. The adventure-gear brand seeks out high-impact organizations that collaborate with local communities to build sustainable solutions and support those organizations with grants.

The company will be having some big sales this Black Friday.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.