Love is in the air.

A new year brings romance in many different ways: kisses at midnight on New Years Eve, Valentine's Day, and checking a new destination off of your couple's bucket list.

Fortunately, if you still need help in determining where to go, Expedia has figured out the hard part for you. Their annual Heat Index is how they determine where love is happening on the road across the globe. Expedia polled more than 3,000 Americans to uncover everything from the world's most romantic destinations to summer flings and how travel impacts intimacy.

According to the study of 2018 trends, these are some the top romantic destinations to visit in the new year.

Paris is a classic romantic destination.

Since 2015, Americans ranked Paris as the world's "most romantic" and "sexiest" city. It's no surprise the City of Lights is fanning the flames of love, with luxe accommodations and views like those of Shangri-La Hotel Paris or Hotel Ares Eiffel.

The Maldives is perfect for some romantic fun in the sun.

Over the water villas and fine dining, candlelit dinners on the beach are what make Maldives a lover's paradise. You can even escape to your own private island at Baros if you're seeking a true escape from the world.

Rome is filled with history and romantic activities.

From a romantic stroll through Villa Borghese Gardens to Opera night in Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, there's much more to do in this historic paradise than eating pasta. But of course, you'll want to be sure to enjoy that together as well — in addition to lots of gelato.

Amsterdam is an ideal trip for some sightseeing.

You'll be struck by the city's romance and charm when experiencing a romantic canal cruise, museum or wine bar.

Rotorua, New Zealand is the place to go for peace and alone time.

The jewel in New Zealand's crown is its scenery and in Rotorua, you'll be blown away. Both Lakes Okareka or Tarawera are perfect options for couples looking for some peace and tranquility.

British Virgin Islands is perfect for an adventurous couple.

Set sail to one of the BVI's strikingly beautiful islands for a secluded, romantic vacation. From Peter Island, to Tortola, to Scrub Island, you'll get to experience the same amount of joy that the Obamas had during their visit.

Nice, France will make you feel like a VIP.

There's nothing that says romance like the south of France. Not only is the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region breathtaking, but the sites, restaurants and luxurious hotel offerings, will make you feel like your favorite celebrity.

Tel Aviv is a great romantic destination all year round.

Romance is easy in this historic city. With some out of this world Mediterranean food, a beautiful countryside, and great weather year round, you'll keep coming back again and again.

Anywhere in Thailand is a unique adventure.

If you're looking for a perfect slice of romance paradise, you'll find it it Chiang Mai, Phuket or Koh Samui. Each with its own charm, they have these things all in common: they're known for beautiful beaches, Buddhist temples, delicious cuisine, and lush gardens.

Turks and Caicos is the place for luxury and natural beauty.

Offering sea, sand, and surf — the Turks and Caicos is the perfect mix of luxury, romance and relaxation. The white powdery sand beaches will leave you speechless, and the island offers up beautiful properties such as Ocean Club, Gansevoort Turks and Caicos, and The Palms.

