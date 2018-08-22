Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents

news

Out of the 36 states across Nigeria, only 10 states have produced presidents at one time or the other.

Most popular among the states are Katsina, Kano which produced two different Nigerian leaders at a different time.

President Muhammadu Buhari is one of Nigerian leader from Katsina, same as former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua who died on the seat of power.

Kano state also produced Murtala Mohammed and General Sani Abacha, both are leaders during the military era.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at the 10 states that produced all the Nigerian presidents:

1. Enugu State, Southeastern Nigeria

Nnamdi Azikiwe, 1963 to 1966

2. Abia State, Southeastern Nigeria

Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, 16 January 1966 – 19 July 1966

3. Plateau State, Northern Nigeria

Yakubu Gowon 1 August 1966 – 29 July 1975

4. Kano State, Northern Region

a. Murtala Mohammed July 30, 1975 – February 13, 1976

b. Sani Abacha 17 November 1993 – 8 June 1998

5. Ogun State, Western Region

Olusegun Obasanjo 13 February 1976 – 30 September 1979

29 May 1999 – 29 May 2007

6. Sokoto State, Northern Region

Shehu Shagari October 1, 1979 – December 31, 1983

7. Katsina State, Northern Nigeria

a. Muhammadu Buhari 31 December 1983 – 27 August 1985 and 2014 till date

b. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua 29 May 2007 – 5 May 2010

8. Niger State, Northern Nigeria

Ibrahim Babangida 27 August 1985 – 26 August 1993

9. Lagos State, Southwestern Nigeria

Ernest Shonekan 26 August 1993 – 17 November 1993

10. Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan 5 May 2010 – 29 May 2015

