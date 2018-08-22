Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents


Lifestyle Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Most popular among the states are Katsina, Kano which produced two different Nigerian leaders at a different time.

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents (Premium Times)

Out of the 36 states across Nigeria, only 10 states have produced presidents at one time or the other.

Most popular among the states are Katsina, Kano which produced two different Nigerian leaders at a different time.

President Muhammadu Buhari is one of Nigerian leader from Katsina, same as former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua who died on the seat of power.

Kano state also produced Murtala Mohammed and General Sani Abacha, both are leaders during the military era.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at the 10 states that produced all the Nigerian presidents:

1. Enugu State, Southeastern Nigeria

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play (High profile)
 

Nnamdi Azikiwe, 1963 to 1966

2. Abia State, Southeastern Nigeria

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play (Guardian)
 

Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, 16 January 1966 – 19 July 1966

3. Plateau State, Northern Nigeria

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play

Yakubu Gowon

(Guardian)
 

Yakubu Gowon 1 August 1966 – 29 July 1975

4. Kano State, Northern Region

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play

Murtala Mohammed

(Premium times)
 

a.  Murtala Mohammed  July 30, 1975 – February 13, 1976

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play

Sani Abacha

(Premium Times)

 

b.  Sani Abacha 17 November 1993 – 8 June 1998

5. Ogun State, Western Region

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play

Olusegun Obasanjo

(Guardian)
 

Olusegun Obasanjo 13 February 1976 – 30 September 1979

29 May 1999 – 29 May 2007

6. Sokoto State, Northern Region

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play (Leadersng)
 

Shehu Shagari October 1, 1979 – December 31, 1983

7. Katsina State, Northern Nigeria

play
 

a. Muhammadu Buhari 31 December 1983 – 27 August 1985  and 2014 till date

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play (Nigeriaeye)

 

b. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua 29 May 2007 – 5 May 2010

8. Niger State, Northern Nigeria

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play
 

Ibrahim Babangida 27 August 1985 – 26 August 1993

9. Lagos State, Southwestern Nigeria

Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents play

Ernest Sonekan

(PUNCH)
 

Ernest Shonekan 26 August 1993 – 17 November 1993

10. Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria

Jonathan's government rescued many Chibok girls, Abati claims play

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

(Herald )
 

Goodluck Jonathan 5 May 2010 – 29 May 2015

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Two beautiful plus size Kenyan women open up about loving...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle This Ghanaian actor who starred in the Hollywood...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
null
Lifestyle This van transforms into the ultimate adventure vehicle
Lifestyle Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta is the only African President and one of the few world leaders to be embalmed
Lifestyle A peek inside Jomo Kenyatta’s fiercely guarded mausoleum