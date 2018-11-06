news

Betty Crocker's iconic identity was created in 1921. Since then, Betty Crocker's advice, cookbooks, and cake mixes have become a staple in households around the world.

Here are some surprising things you didn't know about Betty Crocker.

The Betty Crocker identity is not based on a real person.

Her persona was created in 1921 by the Washburn Crosby Company during a promotion for Gold Medal Flour. The company published a puzzle in The Saturday Evening Post, offering home cooks a pincushion that looked like a sack of flour if they correctly completed it.

Along with submissions, the company received tons of questions on common household topics. The company wanted to use a woman's voice to answer the questions, so they created the moniker "Betty Crocker."

"Crocker" is a nod to honor the retired director of the company, William G. Crocker and "Betty" was chosen because it sounded friendly.

Her signature was created by a female employee.

Washburn Crosby Company executives asked female employees of the company to create Betty's signature and the chosen signature is the basis of the one seen on packaging today.

Betty got a face in 1936.

In 1936, General Mills commissioned Betty Crocker's first portrait to be drawn by the prominent artist Neysa McMein, who was known for her portraits of women in war and the painting "All American Girls."

The portrait was a blend of features from Washburn Crosby Home Service Department's female employees and it made its way onto a package of Softasilk cake flour the next year.

Later renditions of Betty Crocker have also been inspired by real people. The Minnesota Historical Society revealed that the 1996 face of the brand was a blend of the previous Betty Crocker portrait and features from 75 contest winners.

Betty's portrait has been updated several times to reflect modern clothing, hairstyles, and brand personality, but she is always dressed in red with a pop of white at her neck.

Betty Crocker had her share of suitors.

Tom Forsythe, chief communications officer of General Mills, told CBS Minnesota that Betty averaged about four to five marriage proposals a week.

Betty's radio show was one of the longest-running broadcasts in radio history.

The letters to Betty grew in popularity, so the Gold Medal Flour advertisers decided to give Betty her own show, "The Betty Crocker Home Service Program" on WCCO in Minnesota.

It was later given the name "The Betty Crocker Cooking School of the Air" and lasted nearly thirty years.

The show had 21 home economists weigh in on issues and was broadcast all over the country when NBC picked it up. Each station had a different voice artist, but the original Twin Cities voiceover artist was Blanche Ingersoll.

The broadcasts all read scripts written by Marjorie Child Husted.

Betty Crocker marketed the idea of good housekeeping as a valuable art.

Marjorie Child Husted also organized a program to help turn homemaking into a career. According to The New York Times, in 1944, 70,000 women enrolled in this Betty Crocker Home Legion.

''Good housekeeping is an art and it's about time it is treated as such,'' Husted said in a 1948 speech to the Newspaper Food Editors Conference in New York.

One of the main creators of the brand later criticized General Mills for gendered wage gaps.

Marjorie Child Husted, who was reportedly told her creation of Betty Crocker made more money for the company than any other employee, was allegedly only paid a quarter of what her male peers were paid.

As an active member of the American Association of University Women, she openly criticized General Mills and other companies for pay discrimination. In the "Journal Home of Economics," she wrote an article called, "Would You Like More Recognition?" for women and created a "bias quiz" for men to "recognize and evaluate their innate biases towards women."



She also researched and edited a 1955 handbook called "Adventures in Freedom: Handbook for Improving the Status of Women" and worked on the AAUW Money Management Portfolio for Women.

The Betty Crocker cookbook is one of the best-selling cookbooks of all time.

The "Betty Crocker Picture Cook Book" first debuted in 1950.

Nearly 63 million Betty Crocker cookbooks have been published since then. The 12th edition, the "Betty Crocker Cookbook: Everything You Need to Know to Cook from Scratch," took four years to compile using the results of test kitchens around the country and launched in 2016.

The Betty Crocker cookbook is often known as "Big Red" for its big red covers and its ubiquitousness in the home.

The red spoon began appearing on packaging in 1954.

The trademark red spoon with Betty Crocker's signature didn't appear on packaging until 1954.

In 1945, she was declared the second most popular woman in America.

Betty Crocker took on the moniker of " target="_blank"The First Lady of Food" after Fortune magazine named her the second most popular woman in America. The most popular woman at the time was First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

