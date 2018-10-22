By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
When I emigrated to the UK in October 2016, I was excited to finally make my long-distance relationship something of the past and see what England had to offer.
Having lived in the UK for two six-month stints previously, I thought I had a fairly good idea of what to expect when I obtained a spousal visa and moved there permanently.
Yet I was surprised to encounter cultural differences in the UK that I didn’t expect before crossing the pond from America.
I’ve since adapted to the terrible dollar-to-pound conversion and the reserved nature of British citizens (at least compared to Americans), though I still feel homesick every now and then.
