England and the US are generally presumed to be culturally similar.

But aside from sharing English as a predominant language, England and the US have more cultural differences than author Jennifer Still expected before she packed her bags and moved across the pond.

Here are 10 things about living in England as an American that Still wasn’t prepared for but learned to adapt to.

When I emigrated to the UK in October 2016, I was excited to finally make my long-distance relationship something of the past and see what England had to offer.

Having lived in the UK for two six-month stints previously, I thought I had a fairly good idea of what to expect when I obtained a spousal visa and moved there permanently.

Yet I was surprised to encounter cultural differences in the UK that I didn’t expect before crossing the pond from America.

I’ve since adapted to the terrible dollar-to-pound conversion and the reserved nature of British citizens (at least compared to Americans), though I still feel homesick every now and then.

Here are 10 things about living in the UK as an American that I wasn’t prepared for: