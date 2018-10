news

Getty Images

The world's ultra-wealthy spend money on things that most people can't even fathom buying.

One tech billionaire bought his own Hawaiian island, and a hedge fund manager spent at least $8 million on a 14-foot preserved shark.

From private islands to dinosaur fossils and tickets to outer space, here are 10 things you'd only buy if you had more money than you'd ever need.

When you have more money than you know what to do with, it might not seem like a big deal to spend $8 million on a preserved shark, $2.2 million on a gold bathtub, or millions more on luxurious superyachts and private islands.

Business Insider previously calculated that the typical billionaire can afford to spend $80 million a year.

Here are 10 outrageously expensive things millionaires and billionaires spend their money on.