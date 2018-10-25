Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 10 things you probably didn't know about 'Coco'

"Coco," Disney's latest movie is a Disney fan favorite but there are probably some things you don't know about it.

Last year, Disney and Pixar teamed up to release "Coco," a devastatingly beautiful movie about Mexican culture and the holiday Día de los Muertos. In addition to leaving theaters of people in tears, the vibrant and heart touching film earned $800.5 million in the box office and won an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

Whether you've seen the film a dozen times or just one, relive the power and beauty of "Coco" through 10 facts about the movie you probably didn't know.

The name was changed in Brazil.

In Brazil, the title of "Coco" was changed to "Viva! A Vida É Uma Festa!" because the word "cocô" means "poop". Naturally, you can see why Disney decided to change the title of the film in this country.



The movie is more popular in China than in the US.

Grossing $154 million in just four weeks in the Chinese box office, "Coco" was more popular in China than the US. For comparison, the Disney film earned $150 million in the US during its first month released.



Coco" is Mexico's highest-grossing movie ever.

Earning over $43 million in Mexico, "Coco" became both the highest-grossing animated film and highest-gross film ever in the country. "Marvel's The Avengers" previously held this coveted title.



There are several nods to "Toy Story" in the film.

First, the Pizza Planet truck can be seen driving in front of Miguel's house at the beginning of the film. Then, when Miguel is making his way to the plaza, he takes a shortcut through the mercado, where one of the vendors is selling piñatas that look like Woody. Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc." also makes an appearance at this same vendor.



"Finding Nemo" characters also make an appearance.

When Miguel runs past the colorful stand filled with alebrije figurines, you can spot Nemo, Dory, and Destiny all on the stand. You can also see Mamá Imelda's alebrije, Pepita, and a few other spirit guides that make an appearance in the film.



There's an impressive number of lights.

An astonishing 7 million lights were created for the opening shot of the Land of the Dead. This one shot took years for animators to dream up and create.



Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera owned Xolo dogs.

In the film, Frida Kahlo identifies Miguel's dog as a Xolo pup. We can only assume filmmakers had her identify the unique breed as the real Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera owned several of these pups and even included them in their artwork.



The orange flowers in the Land of the Dead are symbolic.

Like everything else in the film, the bright orange flowers seen throughout the Land of the Dead are a symbolic part of Día de los Muertos. The cempasuchitl, or marigold, is used during this holiday to help guide spirits to their family's ofrendas.



The film took six years to complete.

Beginning production in 2011, "Coco" was in development for six years. But for fans, it was worth it.



"The Incredibles" makes an appearance.

Spotted on the way into the talent show, Miguel and Héctor walk past a poster for "The Incredibles," which was perhaps Disney giving free advertising to the then-upcoming sequel.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



