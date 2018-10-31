news

Sandwiches are a popular lunch choice for a reason— they're easy to prepare and they can be very versatile. Although you can't go wrong with a classic peanut butter and jelly or a ham sandwich, there are a lot of easy and flavorful ways to jazz up lunchtime sandwiches.

Here are some delicious ingredients that chefs suggest adding to your next sandwich.

Add a crispy potato pancake inside a brisket sandwich.

"Jamming a crispy potato pancake inside a brisket sandwich always makes for an unexpected surprise," Chef Vincent Olivieri, chef de cuisine at Fairway Market, and Fairway Café and Steakhouse told INSIDER.

The potato pancake sets the tone by adding sweetness to what will soon be a nice salty sandwich, he added.

Add flavorful ingredients to your sandwich spreads.

"Take your normal sandwich spreads to the next level by blending in some of your favorite ingredients," Oliveri told INSIDER.

He suggests roasting jalapeños and blending them into some mayonnaise with caramelized onions, cilantro, and lime juice for a spicy and acidic sandwich spread.

Go for a steak of roasted cauliflower.

To create veggie sandwiches that are just as hearty as their meaty counterparts, celebrity chef Dan Churchill recommended creating a "steak" of your favorite vegetable.

"Cauliflower usually gets all of the credit, but this works really well with something like zucchini, eggplant, or beets," Churchill told INSIDER. "Slice it and cook in the oven with some olive oil and all your favorite seasonings. It creates the bite you're looking for in a sandwich — without the meat."

Add fried shallots to grilled cheese sandwiches.

"I use fried shallots as a garnish for a variety of dishes and canapés, but I really love adding the leftovers to a grilled cheese sandwich," said Chef Jessica Meter of Shultz & Ficher. They stay just crispy enough to add a bit of crunch and provide a really great umami flavor, she added.

Spread deviled egg filling on your sandwiches.

"Anytime I make deviled eggs, I save the extra filling and use it instead of mayonnaise on sandwiches," Meter told INSIDER.

She said the filling contains the same ingredients as mayonnaise, but it has an added richness and thicker texture that can make a regular turkey club extra decadent.

Add pickled ramps to your sandwiches.

Ramps are a type of wild onion that grows in the spring in parts of Canada and the US. They are oftentimes pickled for a longer-lasting flavor.

"Obviously pickled ramps are quite seasonal, but I try to make as many jars as possible in the spring, and use them throughout the year on pretty much any sandwich you’d want," said Meter.

Try adding mostarda on your sandwiches.

"My secret ingredient is mostarda, a delicious sweet-and-spicy Italian chutney," said Chef Andrew Halvorsen at Moto Deli in North San Diego.

Get creative with preserves.

"Preserves really go great on any sandwich," said Nashville Underground’s executive sous chef Zach Sass. "It helps add another element of flavor that you don’t get from a condiment such as mayonnaise or mustard."

Use pears for added crunch.

"When people think fruit for a sandwich, they usually go for an apple," Sass told INSIDER. But, he said pears can be a perfect ingredient for sandwiches, as they have crunch and add a wonderful bit of sweetness.

Use kimchi to add a punch of flavor.

"Kimchi is another one of my favorite ingredients to put on sandwiches," Sass told INSIDER.

Although most people eat it as a side dish, he said it’s an excellent addition to any type of sandwich as the flavors compliment mayonnaise and Dijon mustard well.

