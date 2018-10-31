news

The last few years have been huge for sitcom reboots— and many of them have gone over well with fans, like "Will & Grace" and the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" Netflix revival.

A survey from the Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter asked viewers which TV sitcoms' reboots they’d be likely to watch, and it seems like viewers would watch quite a few.

Based on the results, here are some of the TV shows that fans hope get the reboot treatment soon.

"Home Improvement" might be the most demanded reboot of all.

Who can forget Tim the Tool Man Taylor, played by Tim Allen? A reboot of "Home Improvement" was the most popular result in the survey, with 55% of respondents saying they’d watch it. It’d be fun to see what Jill and Tim are up to now — but Allen’s show, "Last Man Standing," could get in the way of potentially filming a reboot.

Fans are hoping for a "Friends" reboot.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston told InStyle she "fantasizes" about a "Friends" reboot, and she’s not the only one.

More than half of the people surveyed said they’d be interested, which makes sense since the show has lived on in streaming and syndication since the last season aired in 2004.

Read More: 21 surprising facts that you probably didn't know about 'Friends'

A reboot of "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" could be well-received.

According to the survey, 49% of voters are ready to return to Bel Air, which would look a lot differently these days now that Will, Carlton, Hilary, Ashley, and Nicky are all grown up.

Many viewers want more "Gilligan’s Island."

"Gilligan’s Island" may have only aired for three seasons in the '60s, but it’s become a TV classic, and now, it sounds like fans would love to see an updated version.

The survey revealed 47% of people are down for a 2018 revival of "Gilligan's Island."

"Seinfeld" is another popular choice for a reboot.

So many '90s sitcoms are being revived, so it's no surprise that "Seinfeld" tops the list — especially since 46% of participants surveyed would love to see it.

In February, Jerry Seinfeld said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that a reboot was possible, so all hope of the return of this beloved sitcom is not lost.

Many people would also watch an "I Dream of Jeannie" reboot.

Almost half of the people surveyed are interested in an "I Dream Of Jeannie" reboot. The show aired in 1965 and lasted for five seasons.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like there are any plans to reboot the '60s sitcom.

Almost half of the voters said they'd watch an "ER" reboot.

The 1994 medical drama made it on the list. Just under half of the viewers said they'd tune in to watch what happens next at County General Hospital.

But earlier this year the producer of the show John Wells told Variety that he doesn't think a reboot is needed.

"NBC was asking us to put it back on the air," Wells told Variety. "I have no interest in doing it again. We did that show and we did it very well. I was very proud of it."

"The Jeffersons" might benefit from receiving the reboot treatment.

"The Jeffersons" was a spin-off of "All in the Family," and some viewers would be happy to see the show's return. Just over 40% of voters said they'd watch a reboot of the 1975 series.

Some viewers would like to see "The Brady Bunch" get a reboot.

A decent amount of viewers would watch a reboot to see what the Brady family has been up to for the past few decades.

In 2012, E! reported that a CBS "The Brady Bunch" reboot was in the works, with Vince Vaughn as the show's producer. But, no other information on the reboot has been released since.

Some viewers want a reboot of "Frasier."

Around 40% of voters said they'd tune in to a reboot of the 11-season series that followed Dr. Frasier Crane. The show ran for almost a decade.

Earlier this year, Kelsey Grammar, who played Frasier, told Today that there's a "40/60" chance of a reboot happening.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.