Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 10 ways giving back can benefit your mental and physical health

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From your mental health to your physical health, here are some ways giving back can benefit you while benefiting others.

Giving back can be beneficial for your mental and physical health. play

Giving back can be beneficial for your mental and physical health.

(Thomson Reuters)

Beyond just generally being a good thing to do, giving can also be good for you. There have been a number of studies that suggest generosity and giving back could positively impact an individual's health both mentally and physically.

Here are 10 ways giving back can be beneficial to your mental and physical health.

You can feel an immediate surge in happiness.

Americorps volunteer John Harris III, left, who is helping to coordinate a jobs fair program, talks to Yolanda Jeter, right, and other job seekers in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2013 play

Americorps volunteer John Harris III, left, who is helping to coordinate a jobs fair program, talks to Yolanda Jeter, right, and other job seekers in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2013

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

There's science behind why you might experience a surge of happiness when you do something kind or generous for someone else.

A 2016 study from the University of the South suggests that performing "random acts of kindness" for others or for the world can boost your mood. The study found that helping others can boost your mood more so than if you had done something to help yourself.

Medical News Daily also noted these acts might help to boost your mood because doing them encourages your body to release dopamine, which gives you what some call a "helper's high."



Giving to others can boost your overall life satisfaction.

Giving to others can boost your overall life satisfaction. play

Giving to others can boost your overall life satisfaction.

(Shutterstock)

Some studies suggest giving back can actually boost your overall life satisfaction.

A 2017 report from the Women's Philanthropy Institute noted that people are happier overall when they give to others and that the more they do or give, the happier they tend to be. It's simply referred to as "the joy of giving."

The study found that men experienced more happiness when they first started giving and women felt happier when they increased their generosity over time.



In some cases, volunteering can help decrease depressive symptoms over time.

In some cases, volunteering can help decrease depressive symptoms over time. play

In some cases, volunteering can help decrease depressive symptoms over time.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A study published in the Oxford Journal, The Gerontologist, analyzed the mental and physical health of environmental volunteers over a 20-year-period.

The study was focused on environment-based volunteering and researchers found that some participants reported having fewer depressive symptoms after volunteering.

Other non-environmental focused studies have also noted that generosity has been linked to lower rates of depression.



Providing support may lower your blood pressure.

Providing support may lower your blood pressure. play

Providing support may lower your blood pressure.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Giving support to others has also been linked to lower blood pressure. A 2006 study published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology found that those who "gave social support to others" typically had lower blood pressure readings.



Giving might lower your stress levels.

Giving might lower your stress levels. play

Giving might lower your stress levels.

(AP)

High stress levels can take a toll on your health, but some suggest giving back can help you to reduce them.

According to Stephen G. Post, professor of preventive medicine and the director and founder of the Center for Medical Humanities, Compassionate Care and Bioethics at Stony Brook University, acting generously and giving back could help lower your stress levels.

Read More: 6 little things you can do to become happier, according to science



Giving back to others might help you live longer.

Giving back to others might help you live longer. play

Giving back to others might help you live longer.

(iStock)

Some research suggests altruism is linked to a longer lifespan.

A 2012 study published in Health Psychology found that, in their participation pool, the older adults who volunteered "were at lower risk for mortality four years later," especially those who volunteered regularly.

Although more research is needed to solidify a correlation between lifespan and giving back, it's worth noting that motivation played a role in this study. Those who were giving back with the intention of reaping personal benefits did not necessarily have a lower risk for mortality in a few years.



Volunteering your time may improve your heart health.

Volunteering your time may improve your heart health. play

Volunteering your time may improve your heart health.

(iStock)

A 2013 experimental trial from researchers at the University of British Columbia found that their teen participants who volunteered and reported boosts in altruism were the group most likely to have "the greatest decreases in cardiovascular risk over time."

Researchers looked at BMI, cholesterol levels, and inflammation, which can be markers for heart health.

The study also noted that giving back positively impacted the self-esteem of most participants.



It can boost your quality of life.

It can boost your quality of life. play

It can boost your quality of life.

(Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

Volunteering can help some individuals, particularly older ones, have a more positive quality of life.

A 2011 review by researchers Mima Cattan, Eddy Hogg, and Irene Hardill found that the majority of studies they looked at depicted "a positive association between older people's quality of life and engagement in volunteering."

Generally, their review suggests that those who volunteer seem to report a better quality of life.



Giving back may help prevent cognitive issues down the road.

Giving back may help prevent cognitive issues down the road. play

Giving back may help prevent cognitive issues down the road.

(iStock)

It's never too early or too late to start volunteering. A 2014 study suggests that volunteering later in life may reduce older adults' risk of developing dementia. The study also noted that those who volunteered regularly reported fewer cognitive problems in general.



Volunteering might also help you to maintain your functional health as you age.

Volunteering might also help you to maintain your functional health as you age. play

Volunteering might also help you to maintain your functional health as you age.

(M.Dolly/flickr)

As you get older, volunteering might also help protect your functional health.

A 2006 study published in the Journal of Urban Health suggests that volunteering might help older adults maintain their strength and mobility. Although further research may be needed, the results could apply to other age groups as well.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Albinos contestants in Uganda
Uganda hosts first Albino contest in Africa
Adriana Lima is the longest-serving Victoria's Secret model ever.
Lifestyle How all 13 Victoria's Secret Angels got discovered
charity donation money
Lifestyle How much each household donates to charity in every state
When I asked one smoke shop employee if he was concerned, he pointed out his selection of non-Juul pods, which were displayed in Juul pod boxes right next to the real Juul pods.
Lifestyle Juul will soon stop selling flavored e-cigarette packs in retail stores, but a workaround could make the ban pointless
X
Advertisement