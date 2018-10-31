news

Couples spend weeks deliberating their wedding guest lists in an attempt to make everything as perfect as possible, but it doesn't matter how carefully you manage your wedding guests, table arrangements, and plus one's — one wild card wedding date can throw a wrench in the whole thing.

Wildcard wedding dates are why so many marrying couples limit plus-ones to seriously committed couples only — you never know who might show up if you let your co-worker bring that new guy she just started dating.

Pulled from Reddit, Quora, and WeddingWire message boards, the following wedding date and plus one horror stories are just for fun (as INSIDER cannot independently authenticate them), but take note, and maybe consider who you let bring a date to your own wedding.

"He had to be told not to stand on chairs three times."

'"At my best friend's wedding, a mutual friend of ours brought her obnoxious boyfriend as her date. He's an attention w---- who danced wildly [because he] thinks it's funny, tried to repeatedly start a slow clap, he had to be told not to stand on chairs three times. He tried to break dance and knocked over the bride's mother.'" — Redditor Senorpuddin

"A close friend of the groom's ran out of the ceremony during one of the readings."

"A close friend of the groom's ran out of the ceremony during one of the readings, swearing to himself as he left the church. Everyone was quite confused, but just kinda ignored it — as you know — it was the middle of a wedding ceremony. Oh, but he left his date, Sally, at the wedding. Sally ended up getting drunk, took way too much MDMA, flashed the DJ to get the mic, and propositioned the newlyweds for a wedding night threesome shortly after their first dance. They politely declined. She vomited." — Redditor El_Kikko

"I really really don't want my ex to be at my wedding."

'"I invited several people from my friend group in college, including a girl who was in my former friend circle. For my single friends, I allowed them the option of bringing a plus one. Today one of our mutual friends told me that this girl has recently started dating my ex-boyfriend and that he will be her date to my wedding. What. Apparently, she is ‘planning' on telling me soon. What do I do? I really really don't want my ex to be at my wedding,'" — Redditor mme-lamoureux

"So my mother-in-law has to call up this kid's mom and explain to her, very slowly, how plus-ones work and that only their son is invited."

'"My sister-in-law was 15 when my husband and I got married. We gave her an invite with a plus one on it and she invited her 17-year-old boyfriend. Kid was nice but had little impulse control, was very immature, and came from a pretty dysfunctional family.

"We were having a small wedding, 50 people, when my mother-in-law hears through the grapevine that the boyfriend's entire family is planning on attending. So my mother-in-law has to call up this kid's mom and explain to her, very slowly, how plus-ones work and that only their son is invited.

"He showed up underdressed, which, whatever, I know his family isn't well off. But he practically had to be babysat the whole night. He didn't seem to understand that my sister-in-law had to sit at the head table, take pictures, etc. and he couldn't have her constant attention. He was trying to hang out at the head table during the speeches and had to be hauled back to his table. Some of our married friends were goofing off on the dance floor with their spouses, and he tries to be funny and gropes my sister-in-law and a couple of the guys grabbed him and had a little chat with him. [Also] that kid weaseled his way into a whole lot of the album photos.'" — Redditor mmm_unprocessed_fish

"Generally, it just brought the whole mood crashing down, and it felt like we were all treading on eggshells."

'"The woman was a plus one that came with one of the groom's family. Not in a relationship with them, just a friend, and as far as I know — didn't know the happy couple very well. It started off in the church, she cried quite loudly to the point people were actually turning to look at her. After the actual ceremony, we were informed that she was widowed early last year. Fair enough, though I did wonder why she'd put herself in such a highly emotional situation for people she barely knew, but to each to their own.

"Then came the dinner, rather tipsy from the pre-dinner cocktails whilst the wedding party did their photos, she stood up to make her own speech. The wedding itself was a fairly relaxed affair, so although a little odd no one stopped her. She tearfully wished the bride and groom all the best because ‘you never know when you can be ripped apart from the one you love.'

"First dance for the bride and groom was cut short as the song reminded the widow of her dearly departed. Father-daughter dance also caused a scene because her daughter would never be able to do that with her father.

"Generally, it just brought the whole mood crashing down, and it felt like we were all treading on eggshells. She stole attention from the couples big day and got a ton of sympathy from all the guests. I felt for her, losing her husband had to have been awful, but she essentially ruined someone's wedding, and no one was going to be the a------ to call her out on it.'" — Redditor 4Words-IToldYouSo

"The best man got angry and they both walked out after the girlfriend tried to fight my maid of honor and the staff at the venue."

'"The best man's girlfriend got drunk and angry that she wasn't sitting at the bridal party table. The best man got angry and they both walked out after the girlfriend tried to fight my maid of honor and the staff at the venue. After they left the reception, they went and trashed an onsite cabin we were all staying in and the crazy girlfriend was taken away by police. Nothing like getting pulled out of your own wedding to go talk to the police.'" — Redditor lejade

"He had to carry her out of the reception kicking and screaming."

'"At my aunt's wedding, this woman had too much to drink. She was there with a man, I don't know if he was her husband, and he had to carry her out of the reception kicking and screaming. She embarrassed her date to the point where he dragged her out. Her dancing was terrible and she kept yelling and arguing with him.'" — Redditor Mini_chonga

"My bridesmaids were practicing putting my dress on and he comes into the hotel room and sits on the couch drinking a beer!"

'"My sister's boyfriend turned out to be the wildcard. They broke up/got back together/broke up/got back together several times before the wedding. I finally get to meet him at the rehearsal and realize he is a total scuzz bag.

"My bridesmaids were practicing putting my dress on and he comes into the hotel room and sits on the couch drinking a beer! My sister-in-law had to physically escort him out of the room.

"People were coming up to me all night asking me who he was and telling me that he had either given them his business card or inappropriately tried rubbing their backs.'" — Wedding Wire user Staci

"A banjo-playing boyfriend disrupted the entire wedding ceremony."

"A banjo-playing boyfriend disrupted the entire wedding ceremony. I had thought the couple hired a singer and asked mid-ceremony, but the bride sheepishly admitted 'it's my old boyfriend. I didn't invite him.' Horrified, I attempted to remove him from the chapel but he wrangled out of my grip and ran to the altar attempting to kiss the bride. Thankfully, security finally assisted me to remove him from the chapel." — Quora User Wendy Marie Wortham

"She knew the bridesmaid and her husband, so drew her chair up to their end of the table too!"

"The bride and groom had specified everyone was welcome at the ceremony but the reception was only a small intimate function, [so an uninvited guest] decided she may as well stay for the buffet too but didn't want to sit at a table with people she didn't know, but she knew the bridesmaid and her husband, so drew her chair up to their end of the table too!'" — Quora user Katherine Waff Morris

