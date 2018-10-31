news

Most of us could probably stand to drink more water. Without adequate water intake, our cells and bodies can’t function at their best. Staying hydrated can help maintain everything from luminous skin to healthy joints and organs.

It can be surprisingly tricky, however, to remember to drink enough water. Here are a few tricks you can use to drink more water without even trying.

Turn your water bottle into a clock.

If you have trouble keeping your water intake on track throughout the day, try this trick: mark lines on your bottle that correspond to different times.

For example, you might break the day up into four quarters — 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. The goal is to know exactly how much water you should consume by each point in the day. If you like the idea, you can even buy pre-marked water bottles online.

Keep a water source handy.

It’s easy to get parched if you have to go up three flights of stairs to the office kitchen in order to refill your water bottle.

Instead, try keeping a water source such as a gallon jug or even a pre-filled electric tea kettle near your desk, in your living room, or even by your bedside. You’ll be more likely to sip if it’s not inconvenient.

Swap out still water for sparkling.

If still water just doesn’t do it for you, it might be helpful to sip on sparkling water instead. The bubbles will keep things interesting and the extra water will keep you feeling good.

There are also devices that allow you to infuse your ordinary tap water with carbon dioxide at home, helping you avoid buying countless plastic bottles and keeping you hydrated at the same time.

Or try diluting your favorite drinks with water.

If you just can’t bear to kick your soda habit completely, SF Gate suggests diluting some of your preferred sweetened beverages with sparkling water. This will add an extra splash of hydration and will also reduce the amount of sugar and calories in each glass. You can do the same with other sweet beverages like juice or energy drinks.

Turn your life into a drinking game.

Staying hydrated isn’t exactly thrilling stuff, but you can actually turn your commitment to drinking more water into a game.

Spoon University recommends vowing to drink water when certain everyday occurrences happen, such as eating a snack or hearing your favorite song.

Drink a full glass of water with every meal or snack.

If you can’t be bothered to carry around a water bottle all day, try to at least make sure you’re drinking a tall glass of water with each meal. Drinking water before a meal can actually keep you from overeating and might even aid digestion.

It’s also a super simple way to ensure you’re getting some fluids into you at regular intervals through the day.

Opt for water-rich snacks.

Toting around a bottle isn’t the only way to add water to your diet. Sneak in some extra hydration by choosing water-rich snacks such as spinach, strawberries, cucumber, and watermelon.

Try drinking a glass every time you use the bathroom.

It might be helpful to set a "mini-habit" to drink more water. Drinking water requires little effort but is still incredibly rewarding. Because it's an achievable goal, you're more likely to follow it.

Keep yourself on track with alarms on your phone.

When you’re in the zone at work or rushing around town getting things done, it can be hard to remember your water bottle even exists.

If you need a gentle (or blaring) nudge to stay hydrated, try setting a few alarms on your phone to remind you to keep sipping. You can also manage your intake with water-tracking apps or fitness wearables.

Alternate your alcoholic drinks with water.

That cocktail might come in a glass, but it’s actually dehydrating you. That’s because for every alcoholic beverage you consume, your body is actually expelling more fluid in the form of urine.

Keep the hangover at bay and work on your hydration at the same time by alternating alcoholic drinks with an 8-ounce glasses of water.

Muddle fresh herbs to give your water more flavor.

If you’re one of those people who like their water with a hint of flavor, mixing in some fresh herbs could do the trick without adding extra calories.

To make herbal-infused water, One Green Planet suggests using about five or six stalks or leaves in a large six-cup water pitcher and letting them soak for over eight hours.

