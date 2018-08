news

nd3000 / Shutterstock

Flirting is important for couples as well as for singles.

Below, we've listed some of the most fascinating findings about flirting, according to social scientists.

For example, most people don't like traditional pick-up lines and men tend to overestimate how interested women are.



What could be more terrifying than talking to someone you're attracted to?

Luckily, social science has figured out what makes flirting work — or not.

Below, we've rounded up some of the most intriguing findings on the art of flirtation, so you can saunter over to the object of your affection with confidence.

This is an update of an article originally posted by Drake Baer.