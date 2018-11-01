news

Research has shown that humans are more empathetic to dogs than their fellow humans. It could be because we see dogs as part of the family, rather than just pets.

It's no surprise, then, that dogs have become some of the most beloved television characters as well. Some are cartoon animals who have the ability to speak with their owners and walk on two legs. Others, like Lassie, were played by canine actors who became celebrities in their own rights.

From sardonic pup Brian Griffin on "Family Guy" to beloved doghouse snoozer Snoopy, these television dogs have captured viewers' hearts.

Wishbone was the ultimate companion for '90's book lovers.

PBS Kids' "Wishbone" starred a Jack Russell terrier who would insert himself into different literary adventures.

On the show, Wishbone explored the stories of famous books from history, meeting characters including Sherlock Holmes, Hercules, Tom Sawyer, and Robin Hood.

The canine actor's real name was Soccer, but he had three stunt doubles, Phoebe, Slugger, and Shiner, and a publicity double named Bear.

No collie will ever be as famous and beloved as Lassie.

The 1950's were big for heroic dog characters, and Lassie was the biggest of them all. The fearless collie saved the day over and over, and has become a major part of popular culture.

Played by Pal, Lassie's first appearance in "Lassie Come Home" had her traveling across Scotland to return to her rightful home.

Her television show lasted 19 seasons, making it one of the longest scripted prime time television shows in American history.

Scooby-Doo loved Scooby snacks almost as much as he loved Shaggy and the mystery gang.

The canine part of the crew made everyone want a Great Dane to help them solve spooky crimes.

This dog didn't contribute too much to catching the villains, but was more often trying to escape them through a series of doors .

The cartoon premiered in 1969 and is still around today, with multiple movies and reboots under its belt.

"Blue's Clues" was on every television at some point.

Whether it was your own home, at your doctor's office, or anywhere else you went, the animated blue sidekick seemed to be looking for clues.

The kids show played on Nickelodeon for a decade starting in 1996, first with actor Steve Burns and later with Donovan Patton.

In "Behind the Clues: 10 Years of Blue," it was revealed that "Blue's Clues" was the highest-rated show for preschoolers in America and one of the most "ground-breaking" of all time.

On "Adventure Time,"Jake was a talking dog who knew how to cook up a mean batch of bacon pancakes.

Jake the Dog was a main character on "Adventure Time," a cult favorite that ran on Cartoon Network between 2010 and 2018.

His magical stretchy powers, willingness to join his brother and best friend Finn on all types of adventures, and general state of chill defined him as the ideal adventure buddy.

Snoopy's been the best beagle around since 1950.

Charlie Brown's dog has his own life going on outside of the antics of the Peanuts gang.

His official Peanuts bio states that while he is "pondering life from the top of his doghouse, he writes the great American novel, travels to the moon, and plots revenge on the cat next door."

He's also quite well read, slowly making his way through "War and Peace" at the rate of one word per day.

There's only one dog who loves his owner, jazz music, and dry martinis.

Voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane, Brian Griffin from "Family Guy" has all the instincts of a dog, but the MENSA-level intellect of a human being,

Brian's anthropomorphism gets a great deal of the laughs on the show, which is another one of the longest-running series in prime time television.

Astro beat out a robotic dog to win the hearts of the Jetson family.

The Jetsons chose Astro over the more popular electronic dog, Electronimo, in the fourth episode of the vintage series when they saw who was going to be more loyal.

Designed by Iwao Takamoto, the animator who also created Scooby Doo, Astro was a dog of a few words who enjoyed chasing cats on a treadmill in outer space.

Clifford, the 25-foot-tall red labrador mix, was every kid's dream.

Originally a book series, "Clifford the Big Red Dog" focused on Clifford getting himself into trouble over his size and learning wrong from right.

In the television series, which ran for four years on PBS Kids in the early 2000s, the dog was voiced by the late John Ritter.

Comet was the beloved family Golden Retriever on "Full House."

There were a lot of people living in the Tanners' San Francisco home, but only one dog — Golden Retriever Comet.

He was played by a rescue pup whose real name was Comet. And despite what you may have read, he did not also play "Air Bud" in that movie, according to Buzzfeed.

Stan is a dog who can secretly talk on "Dog with a Blog."

Stan, the talking Husky mix, loves his family so much he talks about them to his followers on the internet.

Disney Channel's "Dog with a Blog," which aired from 2012 to 2015, lives out every kid's wish that their dog can actually understand them.

