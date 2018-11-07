news

Reboots are obviously a growing trend in both TV and movies. According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter, many viewers enjoy reboots, even when they prefer the original series, which probably explains why they keep coming.

Here are some of the reboots that the majority of viewers said they enjoyed.

The "Doctor Who" revival is still going strong.

This show has been a BBC favorite for more than a decade, but it started out as a reboot of the original series, which aired in 1963.

The survey revealed that 84% of adults have a favorable view of the new "Doctor Who," which isn’t too surprising considering the fact that, according to The Telegraph, more than eight million people tuned in to see Jodie Whittaker star as the first female Doctor.

The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot has already seen nine seasons.

The original series premiered in 1968, but when CBS brought "Hawaii Five-0" back in 2010, it was a hit. The series has now been airing for nine seasons.

The survey reported that 81% of adults view this revival very or somewhat favorably.

Bringing back "The X-Files" made a lot of fans very happy.

Watching Mulder and Scully in the '90s was a pretty popular thing to do, so is it any wonder that 80% of people had a favorable view of "The X-Files" reboot?

Unfortunately, in a conference call back in May, Fox told Collider that there are no plans to bring the show back for a season 12, which may not be surprising considering Gillian Anderson had already decided to leave the series prior to the call.

The "Roseanne" reboot was popular while it lasted.

According to the survey, 77% of adult participants had a favorable view of the "Roseanne" reboot after watching it.

The show was canceled after the star, Roseanne Barr, sent out a racist tweet.

ABC still opted to revive the show. The network recently aired a spin-off of the show, "The Conners," and critics seem to be enjoying it more than fans.

"Will & Grace" seemed popular with fans.

The series initially aired in 1998 and was rebooted in 2017. The hit sitcom is currently airing its 10th season and fans seem to be pretty pleased.

According to the study, 77% of adults had a favorable view of the "Will & Grace" reboot after watching.

The "Full House" reboot was viewed favorably by fans.

"Full House" ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC. And in 2016, Netflix decided to reboot the series as "Fuller House."

Based on the study, 76% of people who watched "Fuller House" viewed it favorably. But, critics didn't enjoy the reboot nearly as much.

The "Queer Eye" reboot was a hit with fans.

The Netflix series premiered in 2018 as a revival of the 2003 series, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

Viewers seem to enjoy the Fab Four, seeing as 74% of the adults polled had a favorable view of the "Queer Eye" reboot on Netflix.

The "Twin Peaks" reboot won awards and the favor of fans.

Showtime rebooted the 1990 series in 2017. And, it seems to be going over well with fans— the award-winning reboot was favorably viewed by 67% of adults in the survey.

The "Gilmore Girls" Netflix reboot brought out a lot of mixed emotions.

Although fans were divided on the "Gilmore Girls" revival that debuted on Netflix in 2016, the survey revealed that 65% of adults said they had a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of the reboot.

Of course, that’s still a pretty positive sign — especially since, according to what SymphonyAM told Variety, the first episode of the revival drew almost six million viewers in the first three days it was available.

Netflix’s "One Day At A Time" brought back a classic

The original "One Day At A Time" aired from 1975 to 1984, and then, in 2017, Netflix brought it back to life, ordering a third season last March.

The survey revealed 61% of adults view the reboot very favorably or somewhat favorably, so it may be a sign that there will be more episodes to come.

The "Dynasty" reboot’s second season has already started airing.

More than half of adults had a very favorable or somewhat favorable "Dynasty" — we’re talking 59%. Starring Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show, the second season of the reboot premiered on The CW on October 12.

