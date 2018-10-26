news

The internet has disrupted many forms of traditional media, but like a phoenix rising from the ashes, radio has reinvented itself in the form of podcasts.

Making a big change in your life involves a lot of time, thought, learning, and diligence. Podcasts are the perfect medium to absorb so you can stay hands-free and in motion to make all of those big moves.

Each of the podcasts we’ve handpicked for a reason. Whether it be to motivate you to make a change, teach you something new, or just provide you that that interesting tidbit of knowledge to help you attract a partner, we’ve got you covered.

Dan Carlin’s "Hardcore History" highlights the inner workings of history that can be applied to your own life.

Dan Carlin’s "Hardcore History" is a deep dive into some of the most earth-shattering events of the past. Carlin’s minute attention to detail draws you into what can typically be dry subject matter and surround you with the past while explaining its implications in the present.

Learning about history can have a profound effect on you and rewire the way you’ve been taught to think about everything from past world history to your own humble experiences.

"99% Invisible" gets you thinking outside of the box.

When making a change in your life, it’s important to think outside of the box. You have to start considering things you may not have given a second thought. That is where "99% Invisible comes in."

The "99% Invisible" podcast tackles the little thought of things in life. From the design of the metal mailbox with a flag to the origin of the plastic straw, "99% Invisible" highlights the things we take for granted every day.

"The Moment" shares epiphanies that will make you consider your past.

Everyone has that moment where they find themselves having an epiphany or staring down a crossroads in life.

"The Moment" podcast interviews some of the most successful and creative people around the world and focuses on that integral make-or-break moment of their careers. It provides a fascinating and focused insight into the minds of people like Savannah Guthrie, Alan Furst, Alton Brown, and many more.

Hopefully, this podcast will help you find that moment within your own life and when you do, you’ll be ready for it.

"Astonishing Legends" delves deep into the stranger side of the world and make you reconsider what is possible.

It wouldn’t be a proper podcast list without a show that delves into the stranger side of the world. "Astonishing Legends" does for folklore and paranormal experiences what Dan Carlin does for history.

Forrest Burgess and Scott Filbrook discuss in great detail folklore, legends, monsters, ghosts, aliens, and all manner of topics outside your normal realm of thought. While many people barely think about these topics, Forrest and Scott pride themselves on their research and analysis of every topic they cover.

How would "Astonishing Legends" help you make a change? It might open your mind wider to the possibilities. After learning about the Mothman or a gateway to Hell, following your dream of becoming an entrepreneur doesn’t seem quite so far fetched.

"The Tim Ferriss Show" uses analysis and experimentation to help you perform at your peak.

Author of the four-hour book series, Tim Ferriss is a legend within the self-help community for his extensive research and willingness to experiment on his own body.

"The Tim Ferriss Show" covers numerous topics previously featured in his books. He’ll explain the utility of developing your own daily routines to be more productive, the inner workings of investing, and even how to learn to say “no.” In addition to his exhaustive experimentation and analysis, Ferriss also features an array of guest experts.

This is the podcast for those of you suspicious of the self-help genre of podcasts. Ferriss’s approach is friendly, accessible, and backed up by research.

"The Mindvalley Podcast" uses multifaceted topics and guests to help you find your best self.

Vishen Lakhiani acts as your guide as you embark on a journey of self-discovery.

When making a change in life, you’re presented with challenges and roadblocks you’ve never encountered before. "The Mindvalley Podcast" is all about learning to conquer your fears, quieting the negative voice in your head, and vaulting those hurdles in your way with confidence and aplomb.

When making a change in your life, it’s so important to think positively and stay confident.

"Planet Money" explains the inner workings of the financial world.

The monolith of Wall Street and the world economy seem unfathomable. But the people at NPR have made it their mission to demystify the financial inner workings of the world.

Covering a wide array of topics from government bailouts to international trade, "Planet Money" helps you to make sense of the financial world. Since it covers all things financial and business related, this podcast is indispensable if you’re looking to strike out on your own and create a business.

Understanding the complex, interconnected world of finance can be daunting, but it’s integral for those of you looking to make a serious change.

"Mad Fientist Podcast" helps you gain financial independence to make all of your changes possible.

When many people are preparing to make a large life change, it usually involves taking charge of their finances.

Budgets, expense spreadsheets, and learning to live within your means aren’t the most exciting topics for a podcast, but the Mad Fientist puts everything into terms you can relate to. Featuring well-known guests from the financial blog-o-sphere, "The Mad Fientist" covers everything from tax code analysis to advanced spending strategies all with one aim in mind: to help you retire earlier.

Financial freedom is a dream all of us can relate to and money is usually the largest hurdle when considering going back to school, buying a house, or starting your own business.

"Kwik Brain Podcast" can train your brain to be stronger, faster, whittier.

Jim Kwik, yes, that is, in fact, his last name has devoted his podcast to clever tools and tricks to help exercise your brain.

"The Kwik Brain Podcast" covers topics ranging from the mind/body connection to how to effectively quiet a racing mind so you can think more clearly. Each episode is filled with tons of valuable exercises to keep your neurons functioning at the highest capacity.

Keeping a clear head and agile mind is imperative when you’re mixing things up in your life for the better.

"Hidden Brain" can show the inner workings of an internal organ we can sometimes neglect.

Shankar Vedantam dissects your brain to shed light on how this mysterious organ works.

Another show created by the ever wonderful voices over at NPR, "Hidden Brain" covers a variety of topics from making a fresh start to how meaningless work can wear you down. Vedantam functions as a knowledgeable yet curious guide through an astounding array of topics.

Recognizing and understanding your own behavioral patterns allows you to better identify problem areas in your life and make them right.

