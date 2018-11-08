news

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the most anticipated shopping days of the year. It doesn't matter if you're shopping for Christmas gifts or just shopping for your own pleasure, both days have gained reputations for their unbeatable sales. Since the days are so close to one another, many people usually assume that if you shop on one day, you don't need to shop on the other because the sales offered are pretty much the same. That, however, is a common misconception.

Here are 12 reasons why we think Black Friday is better than Cyber Monday and why you should be shopping on the day this year.

You can see the product firsthand.

Although shopping the deals on Cyber Monday can make you feel that you're getting the best break, one thing that you don't get to do is see what your buying in real time. If you shop on Black Friday though, you'll get to see the size, feel the material (if applicable), and see if the product is actually everything that it's promoted to be before purchasing it.

You know that most of the stores who have had incredible sales in the past, will have them again.

If you've ever shopped on Cyber Monday, you probably know how much searching you have to do to find out what sales are going on.

If you're shopping on Black Friday though, you already know which stores have sales going on because they've most likely had sales in previous years. Likewise, Black Friday sales are promoted on TV as well as in the sales papers. And, you can even find out the sales if you happen to be online.

You know what's going to be on sale well in advance.

Just like you're able to figure out what stores are having awesome sales, shopping on Black Friday gives you the opportunity to know where to get the most bang for your buck for the product that you want. Though you can definitely get some good sales on Cyber Monday, there aren't many ways to know exactly what will be on sale at each online shop.

You get better deals on electronics.

It's no secret that Black Friday gives you the best deals you'll probably find all year on electronics, so this is one huge way that the day is better than Cyber Monday. If you're in need of a new computer, a camera, TV, or any other cool electronic you've been feening over, choose to shop for those on Black Friday.

Read more: 12 Black Friday tech deals you can already shop on Amazon

You also get the best deals on large appliances.

Though different holidays throughout the year offer great deals on large appliances, Black Friday is another good time of the year to shop for them. Sure, Cyber Monday will probably offer a few solid deals on appliances too, but you'll surely get the best if you shop on Black Friday.

You can shop online for Black Friday, just like you can for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday may be celebrated for its ability to give you a great deal without leaving the comfort of your couch, but Black Friday can actually offer the same. Although there are plenty of perks of actually going out to a store, if you are really adamant about staying home because of fear that places will be crowded, shopping and unlocking some good deals is an option, too.

Black Friday is the perfect time to rack up on those home goods.

If your home is in need of a good upgrade, Black Friday is the perfect time to find what you need at a good price. From linens and quality comforters to stand mixers and waffle makers, you're guaranteed to get the best deal if you shop during Black Friday.

For example, last year Macy's offered a comforter set for $43.99, $156.01 less than its original price.

You don't have to worry about your order being late or canceled.

Shopping online might spare you the stress of standing in long lines, but what it does not spare you from is a sabotaged order.

Buying on Cyber Monday means that you run the risk of not getting your order on time or — even worse — having it be canceled because they ran out of the particular product. Another issue that you can potentially run into by shopping on Cyber Monday is getting the wrong order and, who really has time for that?

There are no shipping fees.

Shopping on Cyber Monday might feel like you're getting some of the best deals out there, but a good deal means nothing if you're paying what you saved in shipping prices.

Although there are some sites that offer free shipping, that's usually when you've spent a certain amount. If you shop in-store on Black Friday, however, you won't have to run into that problem.

You get the "super deals" that aren't available online.

"Super deals" or door-buster deals as they are more commonly known can only be offered in-store on Black Friday. Though they may seem as if they aren't that big of a deal, doorbuster deals are some of the most beneficial sales that Black Friday offers. And unfortunately, shopping online doesn't really give you that same outcome.

When it comes to door-buster deals, a Black Friday worker previously told Business Insider, "Most sales last all day. You don't need to be there at midnight unless you are specifically interested in the door-buster items."

You can get all the toys for Christmas.

If there's something specific that your kids are looking for this Christmas, shopping on Black Friday is the prime time to find them. From handheld games to the latest Barbie's and other coveted toys, Black Friday can offer them at the best price. If you're only shopping on Cyber Monday though, you probably won't get that advantage.



Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.