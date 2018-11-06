news

If the idea of getting up at the crack of dawn for Black Friday shopping isn’t your idea of a fun Thanksgiving, you might be better off waiting until Cyber Monday.

According to the National Retail Federation, last year over 174 million Americans shopped during the Thanksgiving weekend, and chances are, this year won’t be any different. Between the bitter cold, long waits, and large crowds, you might be better off skipping Black Friday this year.

Here are 11 reasons why you should avoid the hassle of Black Friday and go shopping on Cyber Monday instead.

You can skip the 4 a.m. wake-up call.

With some Black Friday sales starting as early as 5 a.m., people begin lining up super early to be the first ones in the store. Cyber Monday means you can wake up at a reasonable time and still score some great deals – no 4 a.m. wake-up call required.

Comparing prices is as easy as the click of a mouse.

When you’re caught up in the excitement of Black Friday, you probably don’t think to compare with other stores to ensure you’re getting the best prices.

On Cyber Monday, you can quickly check what other businesses are offering and compare their deals just by opening a new tab.

Black Friday deals don't end on Friday.

Many stores continue their Black Friday sales through the entire weekend and online, so bundling up to combat the frigid temperatures and huge crowds might not be necessary.

Get those same steals from the comfort of your home on Cyber Monday.

There’s no need to map out an extensive plan far advance.

To hit the best stores on Black Friday, you have to create a plan. You’ve got to map out which stores are closest to each other, what time they open, and which items will be on major sale.

If you go the Cyber Monday route, you can check the deals day-of from your computer and just spend minutes swapping from store to store.

Avoid confrontation with other Black Friday shoppers.

When it comes to limited quantities of super discounted items, there can be some severe competition between shoppers to grab those hot products before they run out. Each year, a handful of passionate shoppers end up fighting, trampling, or worse just to buy discounted holiday gifts.

When you online shop on Cyber Monday, you can guarantee that you’ll have a safe, confrontation-free shopping experience, and you’ll still get all the products that you want.

You don’t have to leave Thanksgiving dinner early.

There's been pushback in recent years for stores to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, but there are still some opening early on the holiday prior to Black Friday. The more people who stay home on Thanksgiving means those businesses need less store associates working on the holiday.

Not only will you get to spend more time with your friends and family on Thanksgiving Day, but so will some of the store associates.

Easily read reviews from many customers at once.

When you’re in a store on Black Friday, you won’t have time to check out customer reviews before purchasing. There’s a lot of pressure to grab your items quickly and move on to the next store. On Cyber Monday, feel free to take your time and check out some reviews before making any purchasing decisions.

You’re more likely to buy things that you feel good about after reading some firsthand product reviews.

There are more deals on travel.

While Black Friday might have some huge sales on big ticket items like flat screen TVs or the latest video game consoles, Cyber Monday boasts fantastic deals on travel experiences. According to Skyscanner, you can expect to find both domestic and international flights from 15 to 30% off average prices.

You can stay in your pajamas.

The beauty of Cyber Monday is you never have to leave your couch. On these cold November days, there aren’t many things better than cuddling up in your pajamas with a hot cup of coffee to do your early holiday shopping.

It’s easier to control overspending.

Sure, it can be fun to get caught up in the excitement of Black Friday, but it’s also super easy to overspend. If you get too overzealous, your shopping cart can quickly fill up with things you don't really need.

With Cyber Monday, you have more time to consider the items you're purchasing and make better spending decisions.

Jennifer McDermott, consumer advocate at finder.com, previously told Business Insider, "Plus, the more time you have to think about a purchase, the more likely you'll make a better financial decision."

You'll save a lot of time.

To make the most out of Black Friday, there’s a lot of time spent traveling to stores, waiting in line to get in, and then waiting in another line to check out. If you go online shopping, you’ll skip all the hassle and have more time to peruse the online deals.

