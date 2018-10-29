Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 11 stars you probably forgot were in the 'Twilight' movies

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Over the course of five films, the "Twilight" franchise included several actors who have gone on to become well-known faces in Hollywood.

Anna Kendrick, Rami Malek, and Dakota Fanning had roles in the "Twilight" franchise. play

Anna Kendrick, Rami Malek, and Dakota Fanning had roles in the "Twilight" franchise.

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PORTER Incredible Women Gala 2018, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox, and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

When the first "Twilight" film hit theaters on November 1, 2008, it led stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to become widely recognized actors. The saga (based on novels written by Stephenie Meyer) featured already established stars like Billy Burke in addition to other rising talents.

Since the final film was released in 2012, some actors, like Anna Kendrick and Rami Malek, have turned into A-listers.

In honor of "Twilight's 10-year-anniversary, here are 11 celebrities you probably forgot were part of the franchise.

Michael Sheen played Volturi leader Aro, who had the ability to read a person's thoughts and access their memories just by touching them.

Michael Sheen's starring role on HBO's "Masters of Sex" earned him a Golden Globe nomination. play

Michael Sheen's starring role on HBO's "Masters of Sex" earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

(Summit Entertainment and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

He was always trying to recruit vampires who could be assets to the Volturi, like Alice Cullen.

"I like the idea that Aro is someone that has sort of gone crazy through being immortal," Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "He's just bored to death. He's seen everything, done everything, and that kind of boredom, the same old things, has kind of driven him a little bit mad."



Garrett was played by "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Hobbit" actor Lee Pace.

Lee Pace starred on the show "Pushing Daisies." play

Lee Pace starred on the show "Pushing Daisies."

(Summit Entertainment and Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Unlike other vampires that stayed within one coven, Garrett preferred to be nomadic. He met Kate, a member of the Denali coven, in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2" and fell in love with her.



"Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard joined the franchise as Victoria in "Eclipse."

"Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard joined the franchise as Victoria in "Eclipse." play

"Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard joined the franchise as Victoria in "Eclipse."

(Summit Entertainment and David Livingston/Getty Images)

In the first two films, the antagonist was played by Rachelle Lefevre. After Lefevre accepted a role in "Barney's Vision," whose filming schedule overlapped with plans for "Eclipse," Summit Entertainment recast the role of Victoria.



Vladimir was played by "Castle Rock" and "Shameless" star Noel Fisher.

Noel Fisher voiced the character Michelangelo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." play

Noel Fisher voiced the character Michelangelo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows."

(Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)

He was part of the Romanian coven, which had a rivalry with the Volturi.



Prior to "Pitch Perfect" and "A Simple Favor," Anna Kendrick's role as Jessica was one of her earliest acting gigs.

Anna Kendrick got an Oscar nomination for her role in "Up in the Air." play

Anna Kendrick got an Oscar nomination for her role in "Up in the Air."

(Summit Entertainment and Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PORTER Incredible Women Gala 2018)

She was one of Bella's human friends at Forks High School and the valedictorian of her graduating class.

"I was the sassy, awkward friend who broke up the relentless succession of intense stare-downs with musings on boys, tanning, and various school gossip. It was a sweet gig," Kendrick wrote in her book, "Scrappy Little Nobody."



Caius was portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, who fans might recognize as young Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts."

Caius was one of the first members of the Volturi. play

Caius was one of the first members of the Volturi.

(Summit Entertainment and John Phillips/Getty Images)

He punished Irina for wrongly assuming that Edward and Bella's daughter, Renesmee, was a child who got turned into a vampire (which is considered a crime).



Irina Denali was portrayed by "Fear the Walking Dead's" Maggie Grace.

Irina Denali was portrayed by "Fear the Walking Dead's" Maggie Grace. play

Irina Denali was portrayed by "Fear the Walking Dead's" Maggie Grace.

(Summit Entertainment and Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Her family was close to the Cullens because of their decision to be vegetarians. Irina was killed at the hands of the Volturi in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2."



"Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek portrayed Egyptian vampire Benjamin in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2."

Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson on "Mr. Robot." play

Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson on "Mr. Robot."

(Summit Entertainment and Paul Marotta/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

He was able to manipulate the four elements: earth, wind, water, and fire. The Cullens also turned to Benjamin for help in their battle against the Volturi.



Ruthless Volturi member Jane was played by Dakota Fanning.

Her intense red eyes were the result of hand-painted contacts. play

Her intense red eyes were the result of hand-painted contacts.

(Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She had the ability to inflict others with the illusion of pain.

"This is a character that really takes pleasure in causing people pain," Fanning told Entertainment Weekly in 2009. "And that's kind of a fascinating character to get to play. So that was definitely one of the reasons that I wanted to do it."



Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Booboo Stewart joined the franchise as wolf pack member Seth Clearwater.

Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Booboo Stewart joined the franchise as wolf pack member Seth Clearwater. play

Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Booboo Stewart joined the franchise as wolf pack member Seth Clearwater.

(Summit Entertainment and John Phillips/Getty Images)

He was the younger sibling of Leah Clearwater.



One of the few humans in the saga, lawyer J. Jenks, was played by "Suits" star Wendell Pierce.

One of the few humans in the saga, lawyer J. Jenks, was played by "Suits" star Wendell Pierce. play

One of the few humans in the saga, lawyer J. Jenks, was played by "Suits" star Wendell Pierce.

(Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Pierce appeared in the final movie as a lawyer who met with Bella and forged documents for Jacob and Renesmee.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Lifestyle There’s one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon,...bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kyle Jaenke Annis
Lifestyle A man was arrested after breaking into the home of missing teen Jayme Closs and stealing her clothing, police say
Winter can be incredibly drying for your skin.
Lifestyle 8 ways you should change your skin-care routine in the winter
There are a few signs your match has dating potential.
Lifestyle 8 signs your online match might actually have relationship potential
Both have about 144 million followers.
Lifestyle Selena Gomez is no longer the most-followed person on Instagram — and her successor may be controversial
X
Advertisement