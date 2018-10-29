Over the course of five films, the "Twilight" franchise included several actors who have gone on to become well-known faces in Hollywood.
When the first "Twilight" film hit theaters on November 1, 2008, it led stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to become widely recognized actors. The saga (based on novels written by Stephenie Meyer) featured already established stars like Billy Burke in addition to other rising talents.
Since the final film was released in 2012, some actors, like Anna Kendrick and Rami Malek, have turned into A-listers.
In honor of "Twilight's 10-year-anniversary, here are 11 celebrities you probably forgot were part of the franchise.
He was always trying to recruit vampires who could be assets to the Volturi, like Alice Cullen.
"I like the idea that Aro is someone that has sort of gone crazy through being immortal," Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "He's just bored to death. He's seen everything, done everything, and that kind of boredom, the same old things, has kind of driven him a little bit mad."
Unlike other vampires that stayed within one coven, Garrett preferred to be nomadic. He met Kate, a member of the Denali coven, in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2" and fell in love with her.
In the first two films, the antagonist was played by Rachelle Lefevre. After Lefevre accepted a role in "Barney's Vision," whose filming schedule overlapped with plans for "Eclipse," Summit Entertainment recast the role of Victoria.
He was part of the Romanian coven, which had a rivalry with the Volturi.
She was one of Bella's human friends at Forks High School and the valedictorian of her graduating class.
"I was the sassy, awkward friend who broke up the relentless succession of intense stare-downs with musings on boys, tanning, and various school gossip. It was a sweet gig," Kendrick wrote in her book, "Scrappy Little Nobody."
He punished Irina for wrongly assuming that Edward and Bella's daughter, Renesmee, was a child who got turned into a vampire (which is considered a crime).
Her family was close to the Cullens because of their decision to be vegetarians. Irina was killed at the hands of the Volturi in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2."
He was able to manipulate the four elements: earth, wind, water, and fire. The Cullens also turned to Benjamin for help in their battle against the Volturi.
She had the ability to inflict others with the illusion of pain.
"This is a character that really takes pleasure in causing people pain," Fanning told Entertainment Weekly in 2009. "And that's kind of a fascinating character to get to play. So that was definitely one of the reasons that I wanted to do it."
He was the younger sibling of Leah Clearwater.
Pierce appeared in the final movie as a lawyer who met with Bella and forged documents for Jacob and Renesmee.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.