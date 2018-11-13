Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 11 things you probably didn't know about Gigi Hadid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gigi Hadid is a supermodel and one of the world's biggest celebrities. Here are some things you probably don't know about her.

There is a lot that people don't know about Gigi Hadid.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid is one of the most famed supermodels on the planet. From walking Fashion Month's most coveted runways with her sister Bella to covering every major magazine in the world, it seems like the model has a life that's very open to the public eye.

But, just like everyone else, it's not all that meets the surface with Hadid. There's actually quite a bit about this supermodel that the general public wouldn't know. INSIDER listed some of the most surprising facts that you wouldn't know about Gigi Hadid.

Her real name isn't Gigi.

Her real name isn't Gigi.

(Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty Images)

Gigi's real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, According to Vogue Paris, Gigi's mother gave her the nickname, which stuck over the years.



Her mother is a famous model too.

Her mother is a famous model too.

(Getty/Rob Kim)

Not only are her siblings, Bella and Anwar, successful models, but their mother is the one that started the family business. Gigi's mom is Yolanda Hadid, a successful Dutch-American model and former star in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

View this post on Instagram

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on



Her modeling career began when she was a toddler.

Her modeling career began when she was a toddler.

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Hadid told Vanity Fair that she was discovered by Paul Marciano when she was 2 years old. This lead to one of her first modeling gigs in a Baby Guess campaign.



She wanted to pursue a career in criminal psychology.

She wanted to pursue a career in criminal psychology.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to Elle, Hadid revealed in her Instagram story that if she never became a supermodel, she would've stuck to her college studies in Criminal Psychology. But, she also stated that she somehow would've found another path in a creative industry:

"I studied Criminal Psychology in college, and although I'm so intrigued by that field of work, I think that if I would have had a career in that, I would've still ended up working in something creative instead,” she said in an Instagram story Q&A. “Even after I'm done modeling I think I'll always be a part of a creative process somehow."



She loves to cook.

She loves to cook.

(Food Network)

The supermodel loves to cook, and constantly posts her concoctions on social media. She even impressed Gordon Ramsay with her cooking skills, and won an episode of Celebrity Masterchef.



She's a skilled equestrian and volleyball player.

She's a skilled equestrian and volleyball player.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

According to Vogue, Hadid was a very ambitious athlete when she was in high school.

“I stopped because I was a really competitive horseback rider and a club volleyball player,” she said. “I went to Junior Olympic qualifiers for volleyball. So, I kind of stopped modeling. I just wanted to have a normal childhood and go to high school.”

She also noted that she stopped playing sports competitively, but gets her exercise in through boxing.



Gigi has a few half siblings.

Gigi has a few half siblings.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance))

While she's known to be the oldest sibling of Bella and Anwar Hadid, she actually has two older half-sisters — personal shopper and stylist, Alana Hadid, and owner of Hadid Eyewear, Marielle Hadid.



Gigi is a Taurus.

Gigi is a Taurus.

(Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages)

She was born on April 23, 1995. She is 23 years old.



Gigi has been the cover star of 20 issues of Vogue.

Gigi has been the cover star of 20 issues of Vogue.

(John Nacion/STAR MAX)

This includes covering the front pages of “Vogue,” “British Vogue,” “Vogue Paris,” and “Vogue Australia.”



She believes in aliens.

She believes in aliens.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She said that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik believe in the existence of aliens.



She's also a photographer.

She's also a photographer.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The model stepped behind the camera to shoot her boyfriend Zayn Malik and supermodel Adwoa Aboah for Versus Versace.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



