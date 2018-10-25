news

Eggs are pretty much the perfect convenience food — they're tasty, rich in protein, and perfectly pre-portioned. However, it's easy to get bored with the standard methods of preparing them.

If you're on the hunt for new ways to cook eggs, here are a few exciting strategies that are sure to please.

1. Make mesmerizing "cloud" eggs with a whisk and a cookie cutter.

If your dream egg is white and fluffy as a cloud with a golden, runny center, this method is for you.

"Cloud" eggs involve separating your egg whites from the yolks, and whisking egg whites like you're making meringue.

David Devaux, one of the original purveyors of the recipe, offers detailed instructions in his video.

2. Create crispy deviled eggs by frying them.

Deviled eggs are the perfect creamy brunch addition, but adding a bit of crunch takes these treats to a whole new level.

Basically, this method involves boiling your eggs, removing the yolk, and coating the whites in a breadcrumb mixture before frying them up.

3. Bury eggs yolks in salt and sugar to turn them into something you can grate over meals.

If you're baking something that calls for egg whites but no yolks, don't toss those yellow gems in the trash.

All you need to do to cure and preserve egg yolks is to bury them in a mixture of salt and sugar for four days before drying them in your oven.

The final result is perfect for grating over pasta or salad, just like you would a hard cheese like parmesan.

You can find the full recipe per Bon Appétit.

4. Make eggy oatmeal for breakfast.

Oatmeal has a reputation for being bland, but it definitely doesn't have to be. Adding an egg can add richness, flavor, and texture to your bowl of oats.

According to Extra Crispy's recipe, adding eggs to oatmeal is a super simple process that can make your oatmeal fluffy. This is even a secret of Jennifer Aniston's.

5. Poach an egg right in your soup for extra flavor and richness.

According to Bon Appétit, poaching your eggs in broth can impart a delicious umami flavor to the eggs and add a boost of protein to any soup.

Simply slip an egg or two into piping hot broth and gently swirl the eggs to poach them perfectly. You can actually use this method to poach eggs right in your soup bowl, as long as it is hot enough.

6. Use up that extra vino and poach your eggs in red wine.

Dessert for Two outlined an absolutely genius method for giving your eggs a dramatic purple makeover.

You'll need just a few cups of red wine, eggs, and a pot.

8. Scramble your eggs in a rice cooker if you have to feed a crowd.

Making breakfast for the whole gang? If you need to feed multiple people who might not be eating at the same time, Genius Kitchen pointed out that scrambling a bunch of eggs in a rice cooker will allow you to keep leftovers warm and moist without overcooking the eggs.

You can also make hard-boiled eggs in your rice cooker, per this recipe from A Day In the Kitchen.

9. You can create a sunny-side-up egg with just a plate and a microwave.

Though you won't get that tasty crispy edge, this method allows you to simulate a fried egg without whipping out the heavy pan.

According to Chowhound's method, the only ingredients required are a pat of butter and an egg.

10. Poach your eggs in pure butter for a decadent meal.

If you're not counting calories, this egg-cooking method is a divine way to get breakfast on the table.

According to Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, poaching eggs in a small pot of melted butter will yield a rich egg with a runny yolk, perfect for dipping toast.

11. It's actually possible to make an omelet in a bag.

Want an omelet but hate the mess? According to Allrecipes, you can make one in a plastic, resealable bag.

All you need to do is mix a few eggs and your omelet add-ons of choice in a plastic baggie, before boiling them.

This recipe can result in a perfect (albeit bag-shaped) omelet without dirtying a single pan.

12. Whip up a rolled omelet to impress your friends.

If you have a bit of time, making Tamagoyaki is a fun way to present eggs if you don't already know it.

Tamagoyaki is a type of Japanese rolled omelet made with dashi (i.e. edible kelp) and soy sauce.

According to Just One Cookbook, making this dish involves cooking an egg mixture in thin layers that are gradually rolled together. The end result is a visually pleasing log-shaped omelet that looks as delicious as it does impressive.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.