news

There's nothing quite like getting swept up in a good book, which made story time one of the best, most magical parts of elementary school. From animals tales to stories of adventure, children's literature is as captivating as its grown-up counterpart.

For a blast from the past, here are 12 audiobooks that you should listen to if you loved the books as a child.

A Broadway legend narrates the New York City story "Eloise."

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters lends her voice to an equally famous (but fictional) New York City character, Eloise. In "The Eloise Audio Collection," comprising four stories by Kay Thompson, Peters narrates the escapades of the eponymous Plaza Hotel resident ― which take her from the Big Apple to Paris and beyond.

Listen to "The Eloise Audio Collection" by Kay Thompson, narrated by Bernadette Peters.

"Pippi Longstocking" will feed your sense of adventure.

"Pippi Longstocking" ― which has been adapted for film and TV ― is one of the most famous children's books of all time. Actress Christina Moore narrates the beloved story of the spunky, red-haired girl who lives with unconventional pets (namely a horse and a monkey) and goes on adventures with her next-door neighbors.

Listen to "Pippi Longstocking" by Astrid Lindgren, narrated by Christina Moore.

The well-loved "Winnie-the-Pooh" stories are filled with unforgettable characters.

A.A. Milne's "Winnie-the-Pooh" centers on a boy named Christopher Robin (based on Milne's own son) and his anthropomorphic animal pals, stuffed toys come to life. The well-loved (and oft-adapted) stories are populated with unforgettable characters, from the titular Pooh, a honey-loving bear, to the dour donkey Eeyore.

Listen to "Winnie-the-Pooh" by A.A. Milne, narrated by Peter Dennis.

The "Harry Potter" series continues to enchant kids and adults alike.

J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series sparked the imagination of a generation of readers and instilled in them an appreciation for the magic of storytelling. Whether you've read (and re-read) Harry's adventures at Hogwarts from start to finish or are a Muggle new to the series, you'll be enchanted by English actor Jim Dale's Grammy Award-winning narration. Dale narrates all seven books, but it's best to start at the beginning with "Sorcerer's Stone."

Listen to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale.

"A Bear Called Paddington" will charm listeners of all ages.

The story of Paddington ― a friendly bear who travels from Peru to London ― has charmed readers since the 1950s, when the first book in Michael Bond's series was released. Narrated by English actor and comedian Stephen Fry, "A Bear Called Paddington" will delight kids and kids at heart.

Over the years, Paddington has appeared in more than 20 books and various film and TV adaptations.

Listen to "A Bear Called Paddington" by Michael Bond, narrated by Stephen Fry.

"The Tale of Despereaux" is moving and entertaining.

"The Tale of Despereaux" centers on a valiant mouse who aims to protect a human princess from villainous rats. Told from various characters' perspectives, "Despereaux" is as moving as it is entertaining. It was turned into an animated film in 2008.

Listen to "The Tale of Despereaux" by Kate DiCamillo, narrated by Graeme Malcolm.

"Coraline" is a spooky fantasy story.

If creepy stories are your jam, look no further than Neil Gaiman's "Coraline." This fantasy book follows the title character as she discovers and explores the "Other World," a menacing parallel universe where people have buttons for eyes. Among other intriguing elements, "Coraline" ― which was adapted into a stop-motion animated movie in 2009 ― features ghost children and a talking cat.

Listen to "Coraline" by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author.

"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" has captivated readers for over 150 years.

Scarlett Johansson's lively narration of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" will whisk you away to a strange world that's curiouser and curiouser. From the Mad Hatter to the Queen of Hearts, the quirky characters in "Wonderland" have captivated readers for more than a century.

Listen to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll, narrated by Scarlett Johansson.

Beverly Cleary's "Ramona" series will make you laugh.

You'll laugh aloud at the antics of Ramona Quimby, the title character of the popular series by Beverly Cleary. Narrated by Stockard Channing, "The Ramona Quimby Audio Collection" comprises eight stories following the rambunctious Ramona from ages 4 to 10.

Listen to "The Ramona Quimby Audio Collection" by Beverly Cleary, narrated by Stockard Channing.

Tim Curry brings Lemony Snicket's darkly entertaining "Series of Unfortunate Events" to life.

Lemony Snicket's darkly entertaining "Series of Unfortunate Events" starts with "The Bad Beginning," which introduces readers to the clever Baudelaire siblings and the nefarious Count Olaf. Narrated by a robust team of readers led by Tim Curry (of "Rocky Horror" fame), this audiobook will disturb and astonish listeners in the best way.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" was turned into a movie and a Netflix original series.

Listen to "The Bad Beginning" by Lemony Snicket, narrated by Tim Curry.

"The BFG" is one of Roald Dahl's most popular books.

"The BFG" tells the story of a jovial giant gifted with the ability to catch and distribute good dreams. Befriending a human girl named Sophie, the pair unites to prevent a horde of man-eating giants from attacking England and other countries. One of Roald Dahl's most popular books, "The BFG" was adapted for the stage and for film, most recently in 2016.

Listen to "The BFG" by Roald Dahl, narrated by David Walliams.

"Charlotte's Web" is a heartwarming story of friendship.

In this cherished children's book by E.B. White, a pig named Wilbur befriends Charlotte, a barn spider who saves him from slaughter by weaving messages of praise into her web. Winning the 1953 Newbery Medal, "Charlotte's Web" ― which was adapted into several films ― has endured as a heartwarming classic.

Listen to "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White, narrated by the author.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.