The FDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend allotting no more than 10% of your daily calories to added sugars. In a 2,000 calorie diet, this is 20 grams of sugar or a full-size Snickers bar. Added sugars can lead to cavities and heart problems, especially since foods and beverages with a high amount often have little to no nutrition.

Although no bread is going to be as sugary as a bag of cotton candy or Skittles, there are plenty of breads that if you ate two slices are equivalent to eating some candies.

Making a sandwich with Martin's Potato Bread will give you more sugar than a Twizzler.

Two slices of this classic will spike your blood sugar more than eating a Twizzler, at 6 grams of sugar vs. 4.7 grams. Since there's only a gram of fiber per serving, you also won't be much more filled up than if you'd gone with the red twisty candy.

If you use Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Potato Bread, you might want to just swap it for candy.

This bread goes for 7 grams of sugar per slice. Two slices at 14 grams contain more sugar than the 13 grams you’ll find in a Charms bubble gum Blow Pop.

Dave's Killer Bread in Raisin' the Roof has a whopping 6 grams of sugar per slice.

This organic bread that's filled with omega-3's still is packed with sugar. Consuming two slices of this cinnamony goodness is like eating a little more than a fun-size caramel and peanut-packed PayDay.

Wonder Bread's classic loaf can pack more sugar per sandwich than a lollipop.

Though Wonder Bread isn't the healthiest bread with enriched white flour, it has a surprisingly low amount of sugar at only 4 grams for two slices. You'd get less sugar eating a Dum Dum lollipop at 3.7 grams a pop.

The Cheesecake Factory's "Famous 'Brown Bread' has about the same amount of sugar as a nibble of cheesecake.

Known for their sweet cheesecakes, their brown bread only has 3 grams per slice, but it's all added sugar. The factory's classic plain 10" Cheesecake clocks in at an impossibly sweet 36 grams of sugar per serving, so to only consume 10% of your daily allotted sugar, you can have two slices of the bread or 1/12th of a slice.

Udi's Gluten-free Cinnamon Raisin Bread clocks in at 9 grams of sugar per serving.

Nine grams of sugar are packed into two slices of this gluten-free staple. That's one gram more than you'd find in a fun-sized chocolate and coconut Almond Joy.

Vermont Bread Company's Organic Soft White Bread has 2 grams of added sugar per serving.

One miniature 3 Musketeers candy has less sugar than two slices of this soft white bread. Choosing organic bread can be a healthier choice, but organic doesn't necessarily mean healthy or low-sugar.

There's less sugar in a Ferrero Rocher than a slice of The Vermont Bread Company's Wheat Cinnamon Raisin Breakfast Bread.

At 6 grams of sugar per slice, that's 1 gram more than one Ferrero Rocher treat. You can have the suggested servings of two candies for less sugar than two slices of the cinnamon raisin bread.

Pepperidge Farm's Farmhouse Oatmeal Bread has the same amount of sugar as a Reese's peanut butter cup.

Two slices are going to give you the same sugar spike as a Reese's peanut butter cup at 8 grams of sugar.

Pepperidge Farm's Raisin Cinnamon Swirl has more sugar than a caramel.

Two slices of this bread at 12 grams of sugar are going to contain more sugar than 3 pieces of Werther's caramel for a total of 10 grams.

Two slices of Arnold's Oatnut Bread have more sugar than a roll of Smarties.

At 6 grams of sugar per roll of rainbow candies, you can eat a roll and a couple extras to consume less sugar than the 8 grams you'd get for a sandwich's worth of Arnold's Oatnut Bread.

A sandwich made with Freihofer's 100% Whole Wheat Bread has the same amount of sugar as a Jolly Rancher.

At almost 4 grams per candy or 2 grams per slice, using this whole wheat bread to make a sandwich is the same as eating a neon-colored Jolly Rancher, but without as much artificial coloring and flavoring.

