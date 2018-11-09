news

Some celebrities stand by the belief that other forms of life exist somewhere in the universe and some have even had encounters with UFOs. And they're not the first ones to believe something's out there — according to Science News, curiosity about other possible life forms has existed since medieval times.

Here's a list of celebrities who have publicly stated their belief in aliens or the existence of other life forms.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has talked and tweeted about her beliefs.

In 2013, the "Jersey Shore" star confirmed her beliefs in an interview with Celebuzz."They're real. We're not the only planet with civilization," she said.

That same year she also tweeted, " target="_blank"Aliens are real."

Katy Perry wrote a song about aliens.

Katy Perry's song "E.T." is all about extraterrestrials and it's not the first time she's spoken about other life forms.

In 2011, the singer tweeted about her belief in aliens. She wrote that she believes in ghosts, too, but she believes in aliens more.

Tom Cruise has been open about his beliefs.

According to CNN, the actor once firmly stated that he believed aliens to be real. "Millions of stars, and we're supposed to be the only living creatures? No, there are many things out there, we just don't know," he said.

Alicia Keys believes that there are aliens among us.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Keys said she believes aliens exist and she thinks that there are already some on earth.

"I'm sure you've seen a UFO," she added. "Haven't all of us seen something flying in the sky, and it's at some random time of night that doesn't make sense and it's not the shape of a plane?"

Jaden Smith said he talked to President Barack Obama about aliens.

Smith was able to sit down with the then-president to talk about the existence of aliens — and Smith left the meeting a full-on believer.

"I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they're real," Smith told Wonderland magazine. "If people think we're the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them."

Keanu Reeves has played an alien and he thinks there's a good chance they exist.

The actor, who portrayed an alien visiting earth in "The Day the Earth Stood Still," told Boston.com that he thinks we're definitely not alone.

"I think it more likely than not [that aliens exist]," he said. "The cosmos is a pretty big place."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he "of course" believes in aliens.

The actor said he believes in aliens in an interview with Vice, adding, "I believe that we're not the only ones; it'd be arrogant to think that."

Gigi Hadid is a believer.

The model confessed to Harper's Bazaar that both she and boyfriend Zayn Malik believe in the existence of aliens.

Halle Berry thinks we're going to meet other species soon.

"I don't believe we are the only species in existence," Berry told David Letterman in 2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It might take us 20 years to get to those other life forms, but I think they are out there."

Nick Jonas says he once saw three UFOs.

While on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Jonas shared his UFO encounter.

"When I was 14, I was in the backyard playing basketball with some of my friends and I looked up in the sky, and there [were] three flying saucers," the singer told Meyers.

Jonas said he then looked it up online and encountered posts about similar sightings. "So I'm a firm believer in aliens," he added.

Demi Lovato "knows" aliens are real.

The singer told Seth Meyers in an interview, "I know that they're real," when he asked if she believed in aliens. Lovato also shared that extraterrestrials aren't the only things she thinks exist.

"I believe that there could possibly be mermaids, which is actually an alien species that lives in parts of the Indian Ocean which we have never explored before," she told Meyers.

Kesha said aliens inspired her album cover art.

According to Billboard, Kesha said in an interview with the "Zach Sang Show" that she had a UFO sighting while in the desert, which later inspired the space-themed album art for Rainbow.

"I was like, 'Those are f---ing aliens.' They were spaceships,'" she added. She’s also previously posted on Instagram about her belief in UFOs.

