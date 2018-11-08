news

Hydration is a major key to a healthy body.

Humans do get some of their daily fluids from foods that have high water contents.

While cucumbers and watermelon may seem obvious, there are some surprising foods that can help you rehydrate, such as yogurt or spinach.

Dehydration can have many negative effects on your health. Drinking water is important for hydration, although some of our daily water intake comes from our diet.

Many fruits and vegetables have a high water content, making the produce section a great place to stock up on hydrating foods at the market.

According to Healthline, some dairy products can also be hydrating, as well as soups and broths.

Whether you're trying to get some extra hydration or you don't like drinking your water, it's beneficial to incorporate hydrating foods into your diet, according to Harvard Medical School.

Here are 14 foods to eat when you're feeling dehydrated.

Watermelon is juicy and hydrating.

Watermelon may seem like an obvious choice for a hydrating food due to its name. The pink fruit is made up of about 92% water, and is very low in calories.

Watermelon is not only delicious, but also a water-rich food that can help you stay hydrated, improve heart health, and reduce inflammation.

Cucumbers are water based.

At 95% water, cucumbers are a great way to get hydration from your food. In addition to their high water content, they also contain many vitamins and minerals.

Cucumbers not only promote hydration, but they also can help with weight loss, as well as promote regular bowel movements.

Celery has a high water content.

Well-known as a water heavy vegetable, celery is made up of 95% water. Since the water content is so high, and celery has very little calories, it is known to aid in weight loss.

Celery is a hydrating food that may also reduce inflammation and promote water retention, while still acting as a satisfying snack.

Blackberries contain a lot of water.

Blackberries, which are 88% water, can be a very hydrating snack especially when paired with something like plain yogurt or added to a smoothie. Blackberries are packed with vitamins C and K, as well as high in fiber.

Cottage cheese can be hydrating.

Cottage cheese is trendy in the health and fitness world due to its ability to make you feel full, quickly. This is because the weight of cottage cheese is 80% water, which is why cottage cheese has a liquid-like texture.

While this dairy product is great to eat when you're dehydrated, cottage cheese also provides a good source of calcium and protein. The high water content and high protein ingredients in cottage cheese also can you feel fuller, faster.

Iceberg lettuce is made up of mostly water.

Iceberg lettuce is made up of 96% water, making salad a good option to eat when you're feeling dehydrated. While other types of lettuce also have high water content, iceberg is usually refreshing due to its neutral taste.

Iceberg lettuce has gotten a bad rap over the years. Many claim that is has no nutritional benefit, when this water-rich vegetable actually does contain variety of vitamins and nutrients.

Soups and broths contain water.

Broth-based soups are known to contain vegetables, as well as other ingredients such as proteins or legumes. Soups and broths both contain about 92% water, as they are liquid based.

Soups and broths can help you hydrate, as well as supports healthy joints and weight loss.

Yogurt is shockingly hydrating.

Believe it or not, yogurt is about 88% water and contains ample protein and calcium. According to Healthline, plain yogurt with no flavorings is the most hydrating and also is significantly lower in sugar.

A plain yogurt with fresh berries would be a hydrating and energizing snack after a workout.

Radishes are water-rich.

Radishes are a delicious, crunchy vegetable with a high water content. They also are very healthy, containing antifungal properties, as well as supporting healthy digestion.

Since radishes are 95% water, they would make a great snack or salad topping if you are feeling dehydrated.

Carrots also have a high water content.

Carrots are one of the most popular vegetables out there. The water percentage of carrots can range from 86-95%, which is very high.

In addition to adding water to your diet, carrots also have many other health benefits. They are also a good source of fiber, and contain many vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin K and potassium.

Spinach is hydrating.

Spinach is made up of 91% water and is considered extremely healthy, as it contains important plant compounds which can benefit our health.

Putting spinach into fruit smoothies is an easy way to eat to consume this healthy, beneficial, leafy green, as well as adding some extra hydration.

Grapefruit has a high water content as well.

Grapefruit is another food with a very high water percentage. At 91% water, this juicy citrus fruit can be an extremely hydrating addition to your daily diet.

Starting your day with a grapefruit for breakfast can easily contribute to your daily fluid count, as well as add antioxidants and build up your immune system.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.