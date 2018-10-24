"My ex-mother-in-law called me by her other son's ex-wife's name for the first three years I was married to her younger son." — cherrycokecowgirl

This one kept publicly body shaming her daughter-in-law

"She posted a work out video on Facebook, tagged me and her daughter in it, and wrote 'now you have no excuse' under it." — menaRN

This mother-in-law didn't think they would make it

"No one thought the two of you, out of everyone, would have made it! (Referring to husband and me)" — silly87

This one thought that only horny women use tampons

"My ex MIL thought that only irrepressibly horny women wore tampons and that tampons could make you want sex too much so they were best avoided so as not to have illicit desires at improper times. She was appalled when I went grocery shopping with her sister and bought tampons. Apparently, I embarrassed her. I wish I was joking." — flyingcatpotato

This mother-in-law took the time to email her new daughter-in-law to tell her she didn't know what her son saw in her

"My MIL wrote her son a letter a week before we got married telling him to think very carefully about what he was doing, as he needed to be sure he was marrying someone he loved and trusted... She later walked out of our wedding in tears, drove home (seven hours away!) without saying anything to anyone, and then followed that up by emailing me saying she didn't know what husband (her son) saw in me." — DD211205

This mother-in-law was just plain rude

"On my wedding day, she told me I looked beautiful, but not as beautiful as her daughter." — Anonymous Redditor

This mother-in-law made her daughter-in-law pay all of her own expenses on a family trip

"MIL: I didn't have to invite you on this trip you know. (On a cruise, I had paid for my ticket and all my expenses)." — ScuttleBucket

This one marched out the door on Christmas without saying thank you

"Last Christmas, I knitted things for my SO's family. I was still working on her gift when they decided to do the present exchange two days early, so I told her that I would give her the gift when I finished. For the next two days she demanded her gift, and when I finally finished it she grabbed the gloves, didn't say thanks, and marched out the door." — JoyfulStingray

This one has unique ideas about pets

"She believes that all animals are dirty and should live outside and that they don't have real feelings. No, MIL, no. Shh." — JuniorShabadu

This mother-in-law was not impressed with the engagement ring

"I got engaged and showed her my gorgeous engagement ring: 'Well that’s cute.' While we were planning the wedding it was always 'IF you guys get married…' Every time I see her at a family gathering: 'Oh are you guys still married?'"— deedee22

