12 of the most extraordinary, never-before-seen photos from the past 10 years of Burning Man


Phillip Volker

Burning Man is arguably the most captivating festival in the world.

The annual "counterculture" event sees around 70,000 people visit Black Rock City, Nevada each year and form a giant semi-circle for a weekend of self-expression, civic responsibility, music, and art — and some pretty crazy fashion choices.

Founded in 1986, the festival has been home to some pretty incredible scenes over the years.

Burning Man photographer and "anthropological enthusiast" Phillip Volker has compiled the most extraordinary, never-before-seen images from the past decade of the festival in his new book, "Dust to Dawn."

He shared a selection of the photos, from what he calls "a haven for enquiring minds," with Business Insider.

Scroll down to see his 12 most bizarre and intriguing photos from the last 10 years of Burning Man.

