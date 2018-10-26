news

Royals often stop to greet people on walkabouts and public engagements.

They pay special attention to babies, who aren't always amused.

Here are 12 photos of babies looking unimpressed when meeting royals.

Members of the royal family often stop to interact with members of the public on walkabouts and engagements, including little ones who are brought along by their royal enthusiast parents. They'll often greet babies by making funny faces or shaking their small hands. The babies, however, are not always amused.

Here are 12 times members of the royal family greeted babies who remained oblivious as to what all the fuss was about.

Meeting a member of the royal family can be overwhelming.

The Duchess of Cornwall met baby Maia during a visit to a playgroup in Chatham in 2013.

But for some babies, it's old news.

Prince William and Prince Harry said hello to baby Elliot during the Invictus Games in 2014 in London.

Baby Lexie slept right through meeting Prince Harry.

Prince Harry poses for photos with baby Lexie Hailstone during a visit to the University Hospital of Wales in 2008. Lexie stayed fast asleep.

And Luna, a nine-week-old baby, snoozed as her mother met Meghan Markle.

Markle spoke to Missy Higgins and baby Luna at a reception held by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney. She is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring.

Five-month-old James didn't seem to notice the Duchess of Cambridge seeking his attention.

Middleton met James William Davies, who was named after Prince William, and his mother Tessa Davies in the Market Square in 2012.

Six-month-old Richard only showed mild interest in meeting Prince Charles.

Prince Charles met six-month-old Richard and his mother Linda while on a walkabout in 2015.

Prince Harry is great with kids, but some babies just don't care for his funny faces.

Prince Harry made silly faces for babies in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2015. It looks like he's going to be a seriously fun dad.

With three kids of her own, Middleton knows how to put the youngest royal fans at ease.

Middleton waved to a baby after a Palm Sunday service at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral in New Zealand in 2014. It was their first trip overseas with Prince George.

In between her royal engagements and charity work, Middleton is a hands-on mom.

But babies' moods are unpredictable.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met locals on a walkabout in Richmond, Australia, in 2012.

Sometimes they're wary of strangers.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met members of the public during a walkabout in 2012 in Feilding, New Zealand.

But royals seem to love interacting with them.

Prince Harry greeted a baby at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018.

After all, many of them are parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents themselves.

Queen Elizabeth stopped to greet a baby during her walk past members of the public at Sydney's Darling Harbour. The queen has six great-grandchildren and one more on the way.

