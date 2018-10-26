Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 12 photos of babies meeting royals and looking royally unimpressed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are 12 photos of royals greeting babies who remained oblivious as to what all the fuss was about.

Babies aren't impressed by royalty.

Babies aren't impressed by royalty.

(Arthur Edwards/Pool/Files/Reuters)

  • Royals often stop to greet people on walkabouts and public engagements.
  • They pay special attention to babies, who aren't always amused.
  • Here are 12 photos of babies looking unimpressed when meeting royals.

Members of the royal family often stop to interact with members of the public on walkabouts and engagements, including little ones who are brought along by their royal enthusiast parents. They'll often greet babies by making funny faces or shaking their small hands. The babies, however, are not always amused.

Here are 12 times members of the royal family greeted babies who remained oblivious as to what all the fuss was about.

Meeting a member of the royal family can be overwhelming.

Meeting a member of the royal family can be overwhelming. play

Meeting a member of the royal family can be overwhelming.

(Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall met baby Maia during a visit to a playgroup in Chatham in 2013.



But for some babies, it's old news.

But for some babies, it's old news. play

But for some babies, it's old news.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry said hello to baby Elliot during the Invictus Games in 2014 in London.



Baby Lexie slept right through meeting Prince Harry.

Baby Lexie slept right through meeting Prince Harry. play

Baby Lexie slept right through meeting Prince Harry.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool/FILE/AP)

Prince Harry poses for photos with baby Lexie Hailstone during a visit to the University Hospital of Wales in 2008. Lexie stayed fast asleep.



And Luna, a nine-week-old baby, snoozed as her mother met Meghan Markle.

And Luna, a nine-week-old baby, snoozed as her mother met Meghan Markle. play

And Luna, a nine-week-old baby, snoozed as her mother met Meghan Markle.

(Steve Christo, Pool/AP)

Markle spoke to Missy Higgins and baby Luna at a reception held by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney. She is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring.



Five-month-old James didn't seem to notice the Duchess of Cambridge seeking his attention.

play

(Arthur Edwards/Pool/Files/Reuters)

Middleton met James William Davies, who was named after Prince William, and his mother Tessa Davies in the Market Square in 2012.



Six-month-old Richard only showed mild interest in meeting Prince Charles.

Six-month-old Richard only showed mild interest in meeting Prince Charles. play

Six-month-old Richard only showed mild interest in meeting Prince Charles.

(Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles met six-month-old Richard and his mother Linda while on a walkabout in 2015.



Prince Harry is great with kids, but some babies just don't care for his funny faces.

Prince Harry is great with kids, but some babies just don't care for his funny faces. play

Prince Harry is great with kids, but some babies just don't care for his funny faces.

(Iain McGregor/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Harry made silly faces for babies in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2015. It looks like he's going to be a seriously fun dad.



With three kids of her own, Middleton knows how to put the youngest royal fans at ease.

With three kids of her own, Middleton knows how to put the youngest royal fans at ease. play

With three kids of her own, Middleton knows how to put the youngest royal fans at ease.

(Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton waved to a baby after a Palm Sunday service at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral in New Zealand in 2014. It was their first trip overseas with Prince George.

In between her royal engagements and charity work, Middleton is a hands-on mom.



But babies' moods are unpredictable.

But babies' moods are unpredictable. play

But babies' moods are unpredictable.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met locals on a walkabout in Richmond, Australia, in 2012.



Sometimes they're wary of strangers.

Sometimes they're wary of strangers. play

Sometimes they're wary of strangers.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met members of the public during a walkabout in 2012 in Feilding, New Zealand.



But royals seem to love interacting with them.

But royals seem to love interacting with them. play

But royals seem to love interacting with them.

(Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters)

Prince Harry greeted a baby at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018.



After all, many of them are parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents themselves.

After all, many of them are parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents themselves. play

After all, many of them are parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents themselves.

(Will Burgess/Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth stopped to greet a baby during her walk past members of the public at Sydney's Darling Harbour. The queen has six great-grandchildren and one more on the way.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



