Here are 12 photos of royals greeting babies who remained oblivious as to what all the fuss was about.
Members of the royal family often stop to interact with members of the public on walkabouts and engagements, including little ones who are brought along by their royal enthusiast parents. They'll often greet babies by making funny faces or shaking their small hands. The babies, however, are not always amused.
Here are 12 times members of the royal family greeted babies who remained oblivious as to what all the fuss was about.
The Duchess of Cornwall met baby Maia during a visit to a playgroup in Chatham in 2013.
Prince William and Prince Harry said hello to baby Elliot during the Invictus Games in 2014 in London.
Prince Harry poses for photos with baby Lexie Hailstone during a visit to the University Hospital of Wales in 2008. Lexie stayed fast asleep.
Markle spoke to Missy Higgins and baby Luna at a reception held by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney. She is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring.
Middleton met James William Davies, who was named after Prince William, and his mother Tessa Davies in the Market Square in 2012.
Prince Charles met six-month-old Richard and his mother Linda while on a walkabout in 2015.
Prince Harry made silly faces for babies in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2015. It looks like he's going to be a seriously fun dad.
Middleton waved to a baby after a Palm Sunday service at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral in New Zealand in 2014. It was their first trip overseas with Prince George.
In between her royal engagements and charity work, Middleton is a hands-on mom.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met locals on a walkabout in Richmond, Australia, in 2012.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met members of the public during a walkabout in 2012 in Feilding, New Zealand.
Prince Harry greeted a baby at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018.
Queen Elizabeth stopped to greet a baby during her walk past members of the public at Sydney's Darling Harbour. The queen has six great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.