news

Julia Roberts has starred in dozens of movies over the past 30 years. Since her breakout role in 1988's "Mystic Pizza," the Oscar winner has been a Hollywood staple, beloved for her charisma and impressive acting chops.

Over these past few decades, she's also become quite a style icon. Here's a look at how Julia Roberts' style has changed over the years.

In 1997, she wore a classic black dress to a movie premiere.

Roberts was all smiles at the 1997 premiere of "Conspiracy Theory," wearing a strappy black gown with a bustier-style top and a chin-length bob.

In 1998, Roberts once again wore a black dress to an event.

Her elegant look at the People's Choice Awards in 1998 included a sleek updo, a black sleeveless gown with a boat neck, and a duo-toned satin wrap.

In 1999, she added a pop of color to her little black dress.

Notice a pattern here? Roberts loves rocking a black dress, as she did at the 1999 premiere of "Runaway Bride" in Westwood, California, with Benjamin Bratt. She paired the strapless number with a pink shawl.

Also in 1999, Roberts wore a pop of pink.

While attending an event with Bratt, she wore a bright pink dress with a furry black shawl.

In 2001, Roberts rocked a suit.

Roberts won for Favorite Motion Picture Actress at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards in 2001 while wearing a black suit with subtle pinstripes and a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob.

In 2002, Roberts turned heads at the Academy Awards.

She arrived at the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002 in yet another stunning black dress with a high slit, side cutouts, and long sleeves. Roberts paired it with strappy black heels and she wore her auburn curls in an updo.

In 2004, Roberts changed up her typical color scheme.

In quite a departure from her usual red carpet look, Roberts stunned in a champagne-colored satin gown with a plunging neckline and jeweled embellishment at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004.

In 2006, she opted for a black suit for the Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

She went back to black at the 11th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2006, wearing a black suit with a black shirt underneath. She wore her now-brown hair in an updo with a bit of side-swept fringe.

In 2010, Roberts rocked a short black dress at the Golden Globe Awards.

A chunky gold necklace with a large medallion pendant, which complemented her golden locks, was the focal point of her ensemble for the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010. She paired her knee-length black dress with black pumps and a black clutch.

In 2012, Roberts looked stunning in a black gown with a low-cut neckline.

Roberts looked breathtaking at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute in 2012, donning a long-sleeved black gown with a deep V-cut neckline and a statement necklace. Her bouncy brunette curls added some volume to the look.

In 2016, Roberts wore an off-the-shoulder gown to the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

With George Clooney at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts brought the drama in an off-the-shoulder black gown and an emerald pendant necklace.

In 2018, Roberts still rocks a classic black dress.

At the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, she put a modern spin on the black dress with exaggerated shoulders, side cutouts, and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.