Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 12 popular US foods that aren't common elsewhere

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From fake cheese to peanut butter, here are some popular American foods that are hard to find outside of the US.

There are some foods that are a lot more common in the US than elsewhere. play

There are some foods that are a lot more common in the US than elsewhere.

(TFoxFoto/ Shutterstock)

One major thing people might notice when traveling to other countries is that the food options are typically significantly different than your home country. This isn't only true for the menu items at restaurants, but also for the items on the shelves in grocery stores.

Below are just a few foods that are common in the US but hard to find elsewhere.

Huge salads aren't quite as popular outside the US.

Huge salads aren't quite as popular outside the US. play

Huge salads aren't quite as popular outside the US.

(Chop't/Facebook)

In the US, almost every restaurant offers a hearty salad option, usually filled with all different kinds of veggies, some cheese, a protein, and maybe some extra random add-ons.

In most places outside the US, salads won't come with all of these random extra add-ons.

Read more: What popular salads look like in 16 places around the world



Tater tots are hard to find in places like Europe.

Tater tots are hard to find in places like Europe. play

Tater tots are hard to find in places like Europe.

(Tom Noe / flickr)

It's probably not shocking to hear that this fried, often frozen food is something of an American delicacy. Although according to The Daily Meal, they can be found in Australia under a different name, tater tots are pretty scarce elsewhere.

A Minnesotan in Denmark chronicled her search for tater-tots abroad saying, "We found ourselves in the frozen potato section when the truth I’d been ignoring forced itself into my reality: there were no tater tots."



Pop Tarts are going to be hard to find when traveling.

Pop Tarts are going to be hard to find when traveling. play

Pop Tarts are going to be hard to find when traveling.

(Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Sugary, delicious Pop Tarts are really an American food. To find them outside the US, though, you'll most likely have to buy them on an American online store.

On one TripAdvisor forum, a user from Hong Kong, China wrote: "We don't really see them here in Hong Kong."

An Australian user wrote a similar sentiment: "I've never had a Pop Tart. Not sure if we can get them here in Oz... "



American cheese is, not surprisingly, pretty American.

American cheese is, not surprisingly, pretty American. play

American cheese is, not surprisingly, pretty American.

(Wikimedia Commons)

There's a reason American cheese has its name. In all seriousness, this is something you probably won't find in other parts of the world.

A writer on The Cooking Geek blog said, "It is no secret that people from many countries, especially European countries, scoff at the very idea of 'American cheese.' But I had no idea that you could not even buy the stuff outside of the USA. Even as close as I was to the New York border, in Ottawa, they didn’t even know what it was!"



Fake cheese is probably not something you'll stumble across anywhere else.

Fake cheese is probably not something you'll stumble across anywhere else. play

Fake cheese is probably not something you'll stumble across anywhere else.

(Mindspace/ iStock)

Be it plastic-y orange cheese squares to sprayable cheese from a can, people outside the US just don't seem to get the whole processed cheese thing.

British Quora users shared which American food items they just don't understand, and processed cheese topped their list more than once.

"Orange 'cheese' squares and/or Cheez Whiz. Just no." — Quora user Adam M. Steiner.

"That peculiar, bright yellow and wholly unnatural looking thing called 'processed cheese.' It's clearly not the work of anything natural."— Quora user Steve Jones.



Peanut butter is something that many Europeans actively dislike.

Peanut butter is something that many Europeans actively dislike. play

Peanut butter is something that many Europeans actively dislike.

(Dustin Dennis/Shutterstock)

Peanut butter is an American staple that can be found in basically any household and in many different dishes. But people elsewhere don't consume it often — in fact, NPR reported that Europeans ate less than one tablespoon of peanut butter every year.

Further, market research in Russia suggested Russians find American peanut butter "too salty" thus it's rarely sold there.



Root beer is one soda you’ll be hard-pressed to get in other countries.

Root beer is one soda you’ll be hard-pressed to get in other countries. play

Root beer is one soda you’ll be hard-pressed to get in other countries.

(Estrada Anton/Shutterstock)

Most countries around the world sell soft drinks, and a lot of them have their own versions and flavors. But root beer is one kind of soft drink that is pretty strictly American.

"One other interesting fact about root beer is that, except for a couple of Canadian brands and one Australian brand, you'll not find root beer anywhere else in the world," Monte Melugin wrote on Grub Americana.



Cheez-It crackers are an American favorite, but that’s about it.

Cheez-It crackers are an American favorite, but that’s about it. play

Cheez-It crackers are an American favorite, but that’s about it.

(Cheez-It / Facebook)

Many snacks that originated in America can be found in other countries, even if the flavors are totally different. But Cheez-It crackers? Not really.

For example, according to Study Abroad Lithuania, the closest thing to Cheez-Its there are "Pringles."

On MetaFilter, a user wrote they were having "precious little luck" finding any sort of Cheez-It replacement in Japan.

A Reddit user from Spain echoed the same sentiments writing "Where the hell can I buy Cheez-Its"?



Soft white bread is going to be tough to find when traveling.

Soft white bread is going to be tough to find when traveling. play

Soft white bread is going to be tough to find when traveling.

(Shutterstock)

In the US, people love to use soft loaves of bread for sandwiches. Other countries simply don't get it.

In one Reddit thread about things Americans do differently, many people wondered why people in the US have an obsession with "sweet" bread.

Read more: How bread is eaten in 27 countries around the world



Hershey’s chocolate is tough to find in other countries.

Hershey’s chocolate is tough to find in other countries. play

Hershey’s chocolate is tough to find in other countries.

(Raihana Asral/ Shutterstock)

Hershey's chocolate bars are scarce outside of the US. In fact, according to the Financial Times, international sales made up only 14% of Hershey’s total revenues last year of $5.3 billion.

Further, Hershey has no significant distribution in Europe, unlike Mars, its privately-owned rival, whose leading brands include Snickers, M&M, Twix, and Starburst.



Sweet tea is really an American drink.

Sweet tea is really an American drink. play

Sweet tea is really an American drink.

(S_Photo/Shutterstock)

Sweet tea is a Southern specialty, and it's hard to find a really good version in any other part of the US, so it's not exactly surprising to hear that it isn't found in other countries. In fact, it can even be hard to find iced tea in general.

Although many countries have their own iced teas that are similar to sweet tea such as Maghrebi mint tea in North Africa and Thai iced tea in Thailand, the notion of a sweet black tea is distinct to the American South.

As for the popularity of iced tea in general in the UK, one Reddit user wrote, "Put it like this. In a number of places in the US and Canada, if I asked for tea I would be given iced tea rather than brewed leaf tea unless I specifically said I wanted hot tea. In the UK you would never be given iced tea instead of hot tea."



Biscuits and gravy are only found in the US.

Biscuits and gravy are only found in the US. play

Biscuits and gravy are only found in the US.

(Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock)

It seems in countries outside the US, American travelers won't likely find biscuits and gravy.

In a Reddit thread titled "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?," one user commented "I have American cousins. Took me out for breakfast one morning and made me try biscuits and gravy. That gravy is disgusting! The waitress told me that its just lard mixed with flour salt and pepper. Who can eat that in the morning?"

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Wealthy people are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars so their panic rooms don't have to look like this.
Lifestyle Super rich people are paying up to $500,000 for luxe panic rooms — and as gun violence picks up, they're more popular than ever
4. Chevy Corvette ZR1: And what about the newest and most beastly Vette in town, the ZR1? At $137,000 and with a boosted version of the ZR1's supercharged V8, it's the most potent and pricey of gen-seven Vettes.
Lifestyle Chevy now sells 4 different Corvettes, and we’ve driven them all — here's how they compare (GM)
Kate Middleton re-wore an old favorite.
Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a new $1,413 dress for Prince Charles' birthday portrait, then recycled an old favorite for a day of engagements
There's a lot of excitement backstage at a VS fashion show.
Lifestyle 10 models share what it's really like to be in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
X
Advertisement