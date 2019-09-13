So deep is the fear of Friday the 13th also has an official term: paraskevidekatriaphobia.

In the Western World the superstition is especially stronger with 13th considered an unlucky date when all things can go awry.

In Africa, while the ‘13th is an unlucky number’ believe is not as strong other superstitions are rife.

Friday the 13th is also synonymous with bad luck and the belief has strangely been passed down different generations until to date.

In a bid to calm down spooked ‘believers’ many High Rise apartments and even lifts don’t indicate number 13th, the floor is either skipped or a different number used in its place.

Evil black cat

Some of them are funny, some of them are nerve-racking, some dangerous to the point it can cause death but all of them goes to show insight into the local culture, customs, and history.

A person with albinism. AFP

In certain parts of Africa such as Malawi, Tanzania, and Mozambique, people with albinism are targeted and killed with their body parts harvested and used for rituals since it is believed they can attract wealth.

In Rwanda, women are discouraged from eating goat meat, due to the belief that it could cause them to grow a beard.

Kigali, Rwanda

In almost all Kenyan tribes Owl is associated with bad omen so if one spots an owl it is believed someone will soon die. It is believed that shooing the owl away after seeing it by throwing salt or fire will help to counteract the upcoming misery.

Here are just a few Kenyan superstitions to mull over this Friday the 13th.