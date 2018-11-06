news

Here are some celebrities who are outspoken Democrats.

Taylor Swift has encouraged people to vote.

The singer recently broke her political silence in a recent Instagram post, announcing her advocacy for Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper.

People reports that over one million voters cast their ballots early in Tennessee and some believe that Taylor Swift's open advocacy for voting may have caused the surge.

Amy Schumer is vocal about her opposition to President Trump.

The comedian is vocal about her disagreements with President Trump and many of the Republican party's political choices. She was also arrested last month in Washington, D.C. during the protest against Republican Brett Kavanaugh's candidacy for US Supreme Court.

She also used her recent pregnancy announcement to endorse the 23 Democratic candidates she is supporting in the 2018 US midterm elections.

In the past, Chrissy Teigen has been vocal about her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Teigen has previously posted about her political views on Twitter and she spoke up in support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election.

"Not only do we agree on the issues, but I really think she's the right person to get things done," Teigen told Glamour in 2016. She also spoke at a fundraiser for Clinton's campaign.

Teigen has also been very vocal about her opposition to President Trump.

"I do hate Trump. I find him to be a vile human being — one that lies so often, so casually, and with such confidence, that fact-checkers actually cannot keep up," Teigen said in the same Glamour interview.

John Legend has been open about his views.

Singer John Legend is also vocal about his political views and he's been using Twitter to advocate for Democratic candidates in Ohio.

"The government we have today does not reflect the will of the people," Legend told attendees of a Democratic event in Ohio, according to Breitbart. "It does not reflect our values. In fact, it is run by a party that is afraid of democracy. The Republican Party is afraid of democracy."

Oprah Winfrey has gone door-to-door for candidates.

Oprah Winfrey shares her views on social media. Recently, she shared a video of her canvassing for Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. She's also posted another video, saying she is 100% for the Georgia Democrat.

This isn't the first time she's supported Democrats in an election. In 2016, she also told Entertainment Tonight that she supported Hillary Clinton.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glaze are vocal Democrats.

One of the most vocal celebrities in the Democratic party has been "Broad City" star, Ilana Glazer. She shares a lot of her views on social issues on her Instagram page, including a lot of videos from Swing Left., an organization trying to "take back the House for Democrats in 2018."

Fellow "Broad City" co-star Abbi Jacobson has also canvassed for Swing Left. Most recently, Jacobson has also been vocal about her support for California's Democratic candidate for US Representative, Katie Porter.

Tom Hanks has long supported Democratic candidates.

Tom Hanks has been fairly vocal about his political views and stances. In 2008, Hanks uploaded a video to his MySpace page detailing his support for Barack Obama. In the same video, he spoke highly of Harry Truman and Franklin D. Roosevelt, both former Democratic presidents.

In the past, he's also donated to Democratic campaigns, including Barack Obama's presidential campaign.

Most recently, he teamed up with Michelle Obama to encourage individuals to register to vote.

Debra Messing is vocal about her support for Democrats.

In 2016, Debra Messing was a speaker at the Democratic National Convention. Messing, a long-time supporter of Hillary Clinton, has been very vocal about her stances.

"I am a passionate supporter of Hillary Clinton," Messing told The Jewish Exponent. "I’m just an actress, but I’m a mom who really, really, really cares about the trajectory of our country."

Mark Ruffalo has gone on the record as a Democrat.

He said he's a Democrat and a liberal during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015.

He's also been vocal about supporting Democratic candidates in the past, including Democrat David Garcia, who is running for governor of Arizona.

Chloe Grace Moretz spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

In 2016, the actress spoke at the Democratic National Convention. She was also a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

"Don’t be afraid to vote for Hillary just because she’s a woman. Vote for Hillary for the things that she stands for," the actress told People in 2016. "Vote for Hillary for what she backs and what she supports."

Meryl Streep also spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

Actress Meryl Streep spoke about her support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and was a speaker at the Democratic National Convention.

Jerry Springer has previously tried to run for office as a Democrat.

In 2017, Democrats pushed Jerry Springer to run for governor of Ohio. Springer previously sought the Democratic nomination for governor of Ohio in 1982.

