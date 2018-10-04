Pulse.com.gh logo
13 electric SUVs that will rival Tesla's Model X


Jaguar

  • Smaller vehicles have dominated the first generation of electrified cars.
  • But a wave of upcoming electric SUVs could help bring battery-powered cars further into the mainstream.
  • In the coming years, both established auto companies and startups plan to release a range of electric SUVs to compete with Tesla's Model X.

If electric cars are the auto industry's future, SUVs represent its present. SUVs continue to take an increasingly large share of the global auto market, worrying those who support a movement toward higher fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

But the popularity of SUVs has presented an opportunity to ease the transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles. While smaller vehicles have dominated the first generation of electrified cars, an upcoming wave of electric SUVs could help bring battery-powered cars further into the mainstream.

In the coming years, both established auto companies and startups plan to release a range of electric SUVs to compete with Tesla's Model X.

Here's what they have planned:

