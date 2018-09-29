13 places to travel in November for every type of traveler

news

To find the best places to visit in November 2018, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.

November is outside peak tourism season for most destinations, meaning you can save a bundle on airfare and hotels and won't have to battle throngs of tourists.

November is outside peak tourism season for most destinations, meaning you can save a bundle on airfare and hotels and won't have to battle throngs of tourists.



November is firmly outside of peak tourism season for many of the top destinations in the world.

But that's exactly it's the right time for an end-of-year vacation. Between the thinning crowds and the cash you'll save on hotels and airfare, there are plenty of reasons why you should be looking at a November getaway.

We looked at airfare trends, climate data, and cultural calendars to select 13 vacation spots that are some of the best places to visit in November. They include the home of a spiritual lantern festival in Thailand, a city where you can catch the end of New England's foliage season, and a "strange and alien landscape" in Southern Africa that has to be seen to be believed.