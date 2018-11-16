news

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

To find the best places to visit in January 2019, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.

January is one of the cheapest months to travel, thanks to the end of holiday season, and smart travelers are already planning their next getaway.

The best places to visit in January include a surreal, mirror-like salt flat in Bolivia, a tropical paradise in Thailand, and a neon ice festival in China.

Have different travel dates in mind? Find the best places to visit every month of the year »



January brings the promise of a new year and countless opportunities to travel the world.

With the December holiday season in the rearview mirror, January is thankfully one of the cheapest months to plan a vacation, and smart travelers are already starting to plan their early 2019 getaways.

We looked at airfare trends, climate data, and global cultural calendars to select 13 vacation spots you should scope out for a January vacation. They include a stunning tropical island in Thailand, a surreal natural mirror made of salt in Bolivia, and a subzero neon theme park in China that attracts more 10 million visitors a year.

Check out our 13 recommendations for your next January adventure, and kick off 2019 with a bang.