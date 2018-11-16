Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 13 places to visit in January for every type of traveler

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

  • To find the best places to visit in January 2019, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.
  • January is one of the cheapest months to travel, thanks to the end of holiday season, and smart travelers are already planning their next getaway.
  • The best places to visit in January include a surreal, mirror-like salt flat in Bolivia, a tropical paradise in Thailand, and a neon ice festival in China.
  • Have different travel dates in mind? Find the best places to visit every month of the year »

January brings the promise of a new year and countless opportunities to travel the world.

With the December holiday season in the rearview mirror, January is thankfully one of the cheapest months to plan a vacation, and smart travelers are already starting to plan their early 2019 getaways.

We looked at airfare trends, climate data, and global cultural calendars to select 13 vacation spots you should scope out for a January vacation. They include a stunning tropical island in Thailand, a surreal natural mirror made of salt in Bolivia, and a subzero neon theme park in China that attracts more 10 million visitors a year.

Check out our 13 recommendations for your next January adventure, and kick off 2019 with a bang.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt.
Lifestyle 'I had to make something up to make people feel bad': The woman who raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for a homeless veteran hinted in text messages that it was all a scam
Ezra Miller commented on Johnny Depp's role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.
Lifestyle Ezra Miller says the cast of 'Fantastic Beasts' wasn't consulted about Johnny Depp's controversial role in the franchise
But I put Musk out of my mind and focused only on the product. My life would be all about Model 3-ness.
Lifestyle I drove the $58,000 Tesla Model 3 to see if it lives up to the hype — here's the verdict (TSLA)
Not much going on in Vineland, New Jersey.
Lifestyle The most boring place to live in every state
X
Advertisement