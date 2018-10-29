Pulse.com.gh logo
13 places to visit in November for every type of traveler

  Published: , Refreshed:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

  • To find the best places to visit in November 2018, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.
  • November is outside peak tourism season for most destinations, meaning you can save a bundle on airfare and hotels and won't have to battle throngs of tourists.
  • The best places to visit in November include the home of the breathtaking Lantern Festival in Thailand, foliage-rich Boston, and a "strange and alien landscape" in Namibia.


November is firmly outside of peak tourism season for many of the top destinations in the world.

But that's exactly it's the right time for an end-of-year vacation. Between the thinning crowds and the cash you'll save on hotels and airfare, there are plenty of reasons why you should be looking at a November getaway.

We looked at airfare trends, climate data, and cultural calendars to select 13 vacation spots that are some of the best places to visit in November. They include the home of a spiritual lantern festival in Thailand, a city where you can catch the end of New England's foliage season, and a "strange and alien landscape" in Southern Africa that has to be seen to be believed.

These destinations offer something for every traveler, whether you're a beach lover, a thrill seeker, a history buff, or someone who likes to explore uncharted territory. Read on for the 13 places you should visit in November, and plan away.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

