From making history as Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl" to building mystery in "A Simple Favor," Blake Lively has been acting for over a decade.

Here are 13 surprising facts about Blake Lively.

She went on a double date with her now-husband, and he wasn't her date.

When she and her husband Ryan Reynolds met on the set of the 2011 film "Green Lantern," the two were both in separate relationships— Lively with "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley and Reynolds with then-wife Scarlett Johansson.

After both relationships ended, Lively told Vanity Fair that the two longtime friends decided to go on a double date together, but with other people. Those relationships didn't work out and Lively suggested that she and Reynolds try dating instead.

She calls Martha Stewart her "idol."

In an interview with Vogue, Lively revealed that Martha Stewart was her idol. The actress stated, "I've only ever found her to be completely generous and kind. She's one of those people who connect people with each other. She's there for you."

Her first kiss was on-screen.

In a game of Fact or Fiction with Michael Kors, she told him that her first kiss was on camera, in a movie at the age of 16.

"I was so terrified," she told Kors.

Her first dog had a very interesting name.

In the same game of Fact or Fiction, Lively told Kors that her first dog's name was 405. She gave him the name because that was the Los Angeles freeway he was found on.

She launched a digital magazine that closed after about a year.

The website was called Preserve and, according to Vogue, it was meant to be a digital monthly magazine and e-commerce site that sought out and celebrated "people all over America who are making things — food, clothes, pillows, dishes, dining-room tables — with their hands."

But, she said she was glad she's brave enough to close the site.

"We have an incredible team of people who do beautiful work, but we launched the site before it was ready, and it never caught up to its original mission: It’s not making a difference in people’s lives, whether superficially or in a meaningful way," she told Vogue shortly before the site's closure.

She was super active in high school.

OK! reported that, according to Lively's high school yearbook, she was part of the cheerleading team, Associated Student Body, and the California Scholarship Federation.

Lively almost wasn't cast in "Gossip Girl" because she seemed "sunny California."

In an interview with BuzzFeed, David Rapaport, the casting director for "Gossip Girl," said Lively was his top choice for Serena but the show's production team was skeptical.

"Blake was the front-runner. We did a screen test with her and the note we got back was that she was 'sunny California' and they said, 'I don't think we'll buy her as an Upper East Side debutante,'" Rapaport said.

"So, we did another screen test with Blake and all we did was straighten her hair to make her look a little more sophisticated, so to speak. What's ironic is, in the pilot, she ends up having the wavy hair."

She doesn't drink.

During a press run for "A Simple Favor," Lively told USA Today that although she is the "in-house mixologist" for her family, she does not drink. She loves to make cocktails for friends and, according to her, it's the idea of making them she loves — not the taste.

Her brother helped her become an actress.

Coming from a family of actors, it may have seemed like a no-brainer for Blake Lively to become an actress. But, that wasn't always the case.

In an interview with Radio Free, she said that becoming an actress just seemed like a "nightmare." It was her brother, Eric, that told her that acting was her calling.

"I trained my whole life to go to Stanford," she said. "And my brother Eric … he said 'I think you're going to be an actress.' He told his agents, 'You have to start sending Blake out on auditions.'"

She said she initially went on auditions to appease him, but after a few months, she landed her role in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."

In the past, she designed her own cupcakes.

Back in 2012, Refinery29 reported that Lively collaborated with Sprinkles Cupcakes on her own special edition cupcake. The s'mores-inspired treat was available at the Georgetown location of the bakery.

She's into interior design.

According to an Instagram post, Lively has a lot of fun with interior design. She also said that she designs her friends' homes for free.

She styles herself.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, the actress said that she likes to style herself because she has "control issues and a big ego." She followed up by saying that she loves it, and she loves design and loves fashion.

She knew her co-star Penn Badgley before they were Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey.

It's no secret that Lively dated Penn Badgley from 2007 to 2010 while filming "Gossip Girl," but not many people know that the two were friends way before their iconic debut.

During a 2007 interview with The CW Connect, Badgley mentioned that he and Lively have known one another since they were children.

