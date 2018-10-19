Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 13 things no one tells you about adopting a dog

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From how much money you'll be spending on your new friend to if your favorite house plant is safe to keep, here are 13 things no one ever tells you about adopting a dog.

Adopting a dog is a big life decision. play

Adopting a dog is a big life decision.

(Twentieth Century Fox)

While adopting a dog is super rewarding, it is also a life-changing.

We've compiled a list of 13 things everyone should know before adopting a dog, from dog-proofing your entire home to a complete overhaul of your daily routine.

Keep scrolling to see 13 things to keep in mind before pulling the trigger.

Your daily routine will completely change.

(Flickr via msakr)

Before your dog is fully house-trained, you could be woken up at all hours of the night when your dog has to go to the bathroom.

You'll also have to adjust your routine to include time to take your furry friends on walks, on visits to the vet, and if you've planned a trip the near future — you might want to reschedule.



You'll be spending a lot of money.

(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Dogs are definitely not the way to go if you're having money troubles. They cost an average of $139.80 per month — and that is not including all the new supplies, toys, and vet appointments you'll be paying for right when you get your new fur baby.



You'll basically have to baby-proof your house.

(Sheila Sund/Flickr)

Pet-proofing your house is a definite necessity, just like baby-proofing. A word to the wise: anything your dog can chew, it will. So make sure that any shoes you like or childhood stuffed animals you're attached to are safely out of reach.



You might have to get rid of certain plants and common household items.

(Shutterstock)

There are certain plants and foods that are safe for humans, but can be hazardous for your dog.

Click here to see what common things in your home could be poisoning your dog.



Going anywhere will take twice as long because your dog will want to smell everything or pee everywhere, and people will constantly want to pet your new friend.

(State Farm/Flickr)

Yes, everyone you see on your walks will want to at least stop and say hello to your new pup. And that's a good thing! Loneliness and lack of social interaction can have some pretty serious consequences.



Your social life will change.

(Page Light Studios/Shutterstock)

Pets in general are good for your social life, according to a study done by Tufts University.

That said, forget spontaneous trips, impromptu drinks after work, or late nights out — dogs are like kids, you can't leave them alone for too long.



Everything you own will be covered in dog hair.

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Even dog breeds that claim to be shed-free will leave your house covered in fur. And if you do have a dog that sheds you'll need to invest in an industrial-grade lint roller and vacuum cleaner.



You'll have to get used to being climbed over all the time.

(Bryan Alexander/Flickr)

Dogs provide their owners with unconditional love — and they love showing it in various ways, including sitting on your head and stretching out all over your legs.



Your social media will turn into an ode to your pup.

(Associated Press)

Of course you want to show off that you are now in possession of the cutest puppy on the face of the Earth. Post away! In fact, here's how to capture the perfect pic of your pup, according to an expert.



You'll be getting more exercise.

(aaronj9/Shutterstock)

Dog owners are more active than people without pups, and walk around 2,760 extra steps a day.

In fact, the average dog owner will walk their pet 1,000 miles a year.



Your life expectancy will rise.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Psychology Today reported that owning a dog will increase your life expectancy by two years, and data shows dog owners have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Another study found that infants who live in a household with a dog are less likely to develop respiratory tract infections. Basically, dogs are great for your health!



Going to work will break your heart.

(Lucas Gervilla/Flickr)

Basically, you'll never want to leave your house again once you get a dog. Unfortunately, not all companies give "pawternity leave."



You'll gain a best friend for life.

(oneinchpunch/Shutterstock)

Of course, you might think you know how much you're going to love to your furry bundle of joy, but it's hard to describe how quickly you can become attached to your dog.

If you need anymore convincing on the profound impact you can have on your dog, just look at these photos of dogs before and after they get adopted.

