Tens of thousands of Mexicans lined the capital's Reforma Avenue on Saturday for the annual Día de Muertos — or "Day of the Dead" — parade.
Dating back to the Aztecs, the Day of the Dead festival marks a celebration of dead loved ones.
From October 31 to November 2, people play music at cemeteries, dress in ornate, colourful costumes, and make flower-adorned altars to honour the souls of dead family members, whose spirits they believe return to Earth during this time.
Since 2016, residents of Mexico City have taken to the streets for a Day of the Dead parade inspired by the opening scene of the James Bond film "Spectre," which features the protagonist chasing a villain around the city in costume.
This year, the city's government decided to dedicate the parade to migrants who had lost their lives in transit to other countries.
Mexico's Day of the Dead festival is known for amazing skeletal makeup. A popular Halloween makeup trend, though, use of the festival's iconography outside of Mexico often leads to accusations of cultural appropriation.
A fans has his face painted in a Day of the Dead motif prior the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo / Tomas Stargardter)
This year's parade featured a myriad of costumes and sculptures, from incredibly intricate butterfly headdresses...
A performer participates in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
... to the omnipresent calacas, which are popular skeleton figures in formal dress.
A gigantic sculpture of a Calaca, a Mexican icon representing the deceased as part of Day of the Dead celebrations, is backdropped by the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, culminating with visits to the graves of departed loved ones on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
Day of the Dead celebrations centre around the belief that the souls of the departed can temporarily return from the afterlife.
Mexico Day of the Dead parade 2018 (Carlos Neri / Shutterstock.com)
As such, celebrations are loud and colourful to attract the dead.
(AP Photo / Christian Palma)
In 2016, Mexico City officials decided to hold a Day of the Dead parade in the city centre after being inspired by the opening sequence of the James Bond film "Spectre."
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
The wild film scene features Daniel Craig's James Bond chasing a villain through the city centre in full calaca garb.
The wild film scene features Daniel Craig's James Bond chasing a villain through the city centre in full calaca garb. (Sony Pictures)
"Day of the Dead is always something in Mexico City that is celebrated, though in a more serious way," Enrique de la Madrid, the country's tourism secretary, told the Guardian in 2016. "It's a deeply rooted tradition in Mexico, but what we decided to do is a festival."
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
This year's parade was dedicated to migrants who have lost their lives in transit. A caravan of approximately 7,000 Central American immigrants are currently marching towards the US border, despite condemnation from President Donald Trump.
Mexico Day of the Dead parade 2018 (Carlos Neri / Shutterstock.com)
Tens of thousands of people reportedly attended the parade this year, despite somewhat drizzly conditions.
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
According to the BBC, some performers carried around parts of a border wall, which said: "On this side there is also a dream."
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
The actual Day of the Dead is held on November 2 and is Mexican bank holiday.
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo / Christian Palma)
Many Mexicans' celebrations will be a lot more subdued than the capital's parade, with many families honouring the festival by lighting candles, making altars in their homes with photos of the dead, and spending time sharing stories about them.
Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City 2018 (Carlos Neri / Shutterstock.com)