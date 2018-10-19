Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 14 of Rory Gilmore's most iconic outfits on 'Gilmore Girls'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rory Gilmore set new trends with her cozy, conservative style. From formal ballgowns to cozy winter jackets, here are some of Rory Gilmore's best looks on "Gilmore Girls."

Throughout her years on the show, Rory Gilmore has debuted some iconic looks. play

Throughout her years on the show, Rory Gilmore has debuted some iconic looks.

(Warner Bros. Television)

Fashion might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Rory Gilmore from "Gilmore Girls." Instead, you probably think about school, books, and, of course, coffee.

While Rory never focused much on fashion, she did wear some incredibly trendy signature outfits. She stuck to the basics and kept things simple, but as she grew up, her wardrobe grew with her.

Here are some of Rory Gilmore's most iconic looks.

When she wore this gorgeous blue gown that totally captured Logan's heart.

When she wore this gorgeous blue gown that totally captured Logan's heart. play

When she wore this gorgeous blue gown that totally captured Logan's heart.

(Warner Bros.)

This powder blue gown that Logan purchased for Rory is breath-taking. While the outfit isn't something Rory Gilmore typically wore, it's still one of her best looks of the series.



When she spread major fall vibes with her giant cozy sweater.

When she spread major fall vibes with her giant cozy sweater. play

When she spread major fall vibes with her giant cozy sweater.

(Warner Bros.)

Rory was the epitome of fall before it even became a thing. This gigantic cable knit sweater looks ridiculously comfortable and cozy.



When she went to the school dance in this gorgeous dress that Lorelai made.

When she went to the school dance in this gorgeous dress that Lorelai made. play

When she went to the school dance in this gorgeous dress that Lorelai made.

(Warner Bros.)

This handmade gown fit the mood for prom.



When she went to cotillion and looked like a queen.

When she went to cotillion and looked like a queen. play

When she went to cotillion and looked like a queen.

(Warner Bros.)

Attending the event might have been a favor to her grandparents, but Rory really rocked this look. It was rare to see her in formalwear, but she really knew how to pull it off.



When she looked super sophisticated and chic in this Chanel-like blazer.

When she looked super sophisticated and chic in this Chanel-like blazer. play

When she looked super sophisticated and chic in this Chanel-like blazer.

(Warner Bros.)

In college, Rory was all about slim jeans and fitted blazers, and this outfit is a great example of it. She looks trendy and very put together in this Chanel-like blazer.



When she wore a mismatched cardigan and skirt.

When she wore a mismatched cardigan and skirt. play

When she wore a mismatched cardigan and skirt.

(Warner Bros.)

Some of Rory's outfits were more chic and streamlined, and others were a little more mismatched. Take this one, which is one of the more conservative looks Rory wore while on a break from Yale.



When she really wanted to impress her grandpa on a golf outing.

When she really wanted to impress her grandpa on a golf outing. play

When she really wanted to impress her grandpa on a golf outing.

(Warner Bros.)

It's hard to forget the first time Rory hung out with her grandpa. Being Rory, she went all out to impress him with this golfing look.



When she danced in style in this red dress.

When she danced in style in this red dress. play

When she danced in style in this red dress.

(Warner Bros.)

So many things happened during this episode: Rory and Lorelai almost won the dancing competition in Stars Hollow, Rory tried to make Jess's girlfriend jealous, and she got dumped for the first time. But, through it all, she wore this fantastic red polka-dot dress.



When she rocked this simple Rory outfit at the hospital.

When she rocked this simple Rory outfit at the hospital. play

When she rocked this simple Rory outfit at the hospital.

(Warner Bros.)

This was a classic Rory look — a cute but understated sweater and a pair of comfortable-looking jeans. It's simple, but it really works.



When she wore this beautiful red coat and looked way more sophisticated than a high school student.

When she wore this beautiful red coat and looked way more sophisticated than a high school student. play

When she wore this beautiful red coat and looked way more sophisticated than a high school student.

(Warner Bros.)

Although Rory's high school wardrobe was pretty much on point as to what a typical early-2000s teen would wear, this red coat and the kitten heels definitely made her look sophisticated.



When she was ready for winter in yet another red coat.

When she was ready for winter in yet another red coat. play

When she was ready for winter in yet another red coat.

(Warner Bros.)

Her winter style was quite cozy and fashionable. With a muted gray sweater, white scarf and bold red coat, she balances her look very well.



When she wore this blue jacket and red top and looked ready for Yale.

When she wore this blue jacket and red top and looked ready for Yale. play

When she wore this blue jacket and red top and looked ready for Yale.

(Warner Bros.)

Rory looked like the most put-together college student out there in this blue jacket, red blouse, and plaid skirt.



When she was fighting with Lorelai in this black dress and heels.

When she was fighting with Lorelai in this black dress and heels. play

When she was fighting with Lorelai in this black dress and heels.

(Warner Bros.)

A big part of Rory's wardrobe change happened when she was distancing herself from her mom, and this black dress is a prime example. The bow heels are a fun touch.



When she un-boxed a Birkin bag in her casual outfit.

When she un-boxed a Birkin bag in her casual outfit. play

When she un-boxed a Birkin bag in her casual outfit.

(Warner Bros.)

One of the most authentic things about Rory's style is that it wasn't centered around designer names and trends. When Logan bought her this designer Birkin bag, she didn't even know what it was.

With a simple cardigan and white tank top, the outfit is distinctly Rory Gilmore.

