If you've ever ordered a tiered wedding cake, you already know that most will set you back at least a few hundred dollars. The expense is a reflection of the artistry involved in making a dessert that is not only beautiful and delicious but complicated to transport and set up. Unfortunately, there are so many steps between deciding on a budget and taking the first bite of your wedding cake, that any number of things can go wrong.

Reddit users described some of the worst wedding cake disasters they have witnessed, which may have you double-checking references and seating your 5-year-old cousin away from the cake. As always, these are just for fun as INSIDER can't independently authenticate the stories.

"The cake landed upside down on the carpet."

"My friend was having a big elaborate wedding and had a fancy Ace of Cakes type of cake made. The baker was carrying it into the venue and tripped over the corner of a rug. The beautiful, custom designed cake went tumbling and landed upside down on the carpet. They ended up with Costco cakes and cheesecakes from a local bakery." - Redditor canadian_maplesyrup

"We got this big brown glistening cake covered with CA CA."

"My mother-in-law ordered a chocolate sheet cake. I was happy with her choice as I was not very bothered with my wedding and delegated as much as possible. She had the idea to have our initials in white icing covering the cake. I am A, he is C. So we got this big brown glistening cake covered with CA CA. I am French and my husband is English. In France, 'caca' is poo (and I believe also understood as such in many languages). She was mortified when people starting to laugh, but I really did find it hilarious and told her not to worry about it." - Redditor MacTaker

"The 10-tier cake collapsed onto the bride."

"The wedding had a 10-tier wedding cake. Completely cake. No cardboard, no wood, just cake. As they are cutting it, the cake collapses under its own weight and falls on the bride. We called 9-1-1." - Redditor Craftmasterkeen

"The cake looked like it had white, squiggly worms crawling all over it."

"Mother-in-law baked my cake. It was delicious but hideous. It was dark blue with what was supposed to be white celtic knotwork on it. Instead of telling me it was too difficult for her to do, she winged it and delivered a four-layer cake that looked like it had white, squiggly worms crawling all over it. All the pics of it from the wedding are taken from a distance and blurry, thank God." - Redditor Ember357

"The top layer was made out of Rice Krispie treats."

"When we married, someone carefully wrapped the top tier of our cake for us, took it to our home, and put it in the deep freezer for our one year anniversary. One year later, I took out the cake the night before our actual anniversary, so it could thaw completely. I thought it seemed a bit light at the time, but thought little of it. The romantic evening came and after a nice evening out, we came home to have a little slice of anniversary cake prior to bedtime.

"I grabbed the same knife we used at the wedding, angled it in, and sliced. The whole dang thing made a squeaky noise, then squashed. Apparently, our cake designer had made the top layer out of Rice Krispie treats to save time and money. I am still not sure whether I am laughing, furious, or crying. I really wanted a special cake memory. Heck, I really wanted cake!" - Redditor HogwartsismyHeart

"My Craigslist cake was a disaster."

"I was so eager to save $400 on a cake by hiring someone with no reviews, that I ended up having a cake disaster. I requested a three-layer version of a particular cake. I was quoted between $800-1000 with well-established vendors, and $400 from a person on Craigslist. It had been three layers, but the cake fell over in her car en route [and lost a layer]. Looking back, we would have been better off with no cake at all." - Redditor spidersscareme

"The cake toppled backward onto the table."

"The cake was delivered too early. By the time I got there the cake was heavily leaned to the back and had started to topple over. I noticed that the cake had cracked and crumbling fondant on the bottom layer. The top two layers had not been centered, nor had any supports put in place to hold the tiers together. The end result is the cake toppled backward onto the table. The cake vendor was called and someone came out to fix the issue.

"Well, it didn't fix or last. By the time the initial round of wedding photos were done, the cake had fallen again, this time forward. It toppled over onto many of the cupcakes that were arranged underneath it, crushing and destroying those, too." - Redditor _Friend_Computer_

"The server fell face first into the cake."

"Friends had a small 30-guest wedding, with the reception in a private area of a restaurant. After the meal, our server came through the doors with the three-tier wedding cake in her arms. When she got front and center, she slipped and hit the floor like a rock, face first into the cake. The initial laughter stopped quickly when it seemed she might be hurt because she wasn't moving. She got up with help, obviously sore, but crying as hard as I've ever seen and hysterically apologizing over and over." - Redditor Scrappy_Larue

"The mother of the bride crushed the cake."

"My mom made wedding cakes for almost 20 years in the 1990s-2000s. One time, Mom was mid-cake-setup when the mother of the bride (MOB) handed her a five pound Precious Moments wedding car and told her it was their cake topper. Besides being heavy, it was also larger than the top tier of the cake. My mom flat-out told her, No way. That thing is way too heavy, it will crush on top of the cake.

"MOB didn't want to take no for an answer and kept insisting that the wedding would be ruined if they didn't have this cake topper. Mom refused and explained several more times that the cake could not support the car. She placed the car next to the cake and got a pretty spray of flowers from the florist to put on top, instead. An hour later, she got a frantic call from the reception hall, because the cake fell, all by itself. Turns out, MOB waited until Mom left, placed the car topper on top of the cake, and left for the ceremony. The reception manager found the cake all over the floor shortly after." - Redditor SmthgWicked

"A kid stole a chunk of wedding cake. At the base."

"At my uncle's wedding, a kid stole a chunk of wedding cake – at the base. The cake was on these pillars, and one sank. So this cake, which was once a beautiful masterpiece had to be taken down because the top slid off and fell on the floor. The kid was scolded as she ate cake and cried. That child was me." - Redditor PowerWordCoffee

"The cake looked like a first-grade project gone bad."

"The cake was the worst part of the wedding. It was made by the groom's sister-in-law and would be a star candidate for Cake Wrecks. The bride loves turtles and fish, but this thing looked more like a first-grade project on the ocean gone bad and tasted like a sponge cake left to dry out. They forgot to get small plates for the cake and there was no cake cutting knife. The meat knife for the roast had to be cleaned and used." - Redditor LDexter

"He tried to slide the cake across the table."

"The guy who was going to cut the cake tried to slide it across the table by pulling at the bottom too quickly and the entire cake toppled over." - Redditor Mint_tulip

"Pasta salad dripped all over our wedding cake."

"Had our $800 cake in the refrigerator outside on the bottom shelf. We put the pasta salad we made for the wedding on the top shelf. All four bowls disintegrated and pasta salad got all over the cake. We picked the pasta off and just used the cake for looks." - Redditor MissWriter1

"The cake exploded on the way to the ceremony."

"My brother-in-law's wedding was a scrappy do-it-yourself affair, and they had a friend of the family make the cake. Something to do with the high elevation and the van ride to the ceremony made the cake explode on the way over. No wedding cake was served that night." - Redditor NeoDozer

