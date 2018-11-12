Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 14 photos of Prince Charles' cheekiest moments throughout the years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some photos of royals are pretty funny and heartwarming. Here are some of Prince Charles' best and funniest moments captured in photos.

Prince Charles' laughter has been captured in many photos. play

Prince Charles' laughter has been captured in many photos.

(Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

It doesn't happen often, but it's always refreshing to see a member of the royal family captured in a moment of candid amusement or plain old silliness. Fortunately, Prince Charles of Wales, the heir to the throne, has been regularly entertaining commoners for decades.

Here are some photos of some of Prince Charles' funniest moments.

His awkward run-in with an eagle is incredibly memorable.

His awkward run-in with an eagle is incredibly memorable. play

His awkward run-in with an eagle is incredibly memorable.

(Getty/Richard Pohle)

During he and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla's visit to the Sandringham Flower Show in 2015, a large eagle began fiercely flapping its wings, startling the Prince.



Even royals have their fair share of bad hair days.

Even royals have their fair share of bad hair days. play

Even royals have their fair share of bad hair days.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

On a particularly windy day in 2008, photographers captured the prince's hair slightly out of place. For a brief moment, his hair resembled that of a mohawk.



He seemed delighted when he shook hands with a carrot.

He shook hands with a man dressed up as a carrot. play

He shook hands with a man dressed up as a carrot.

(Getty/Pool)

In 2014, Prince Charles visited the Military Families Resource Centre and met with volunteers. He seems pretty delighted to be shaking hands with individuals dressed up as a banana and a carrot.



He posed for a "Doctor Who" photo.

He posed for a "Doctor Who" photo. play

He posed for a "Doctor Who" photo.

(Getty Pool)

During a visit to Worq Co-working space for Young Entrepreneurs in 2017, Prince Charles took a walk through a giant Tardis replica.



He and his wife held smitten koalas.

He and his wife held smitten koalas. play

He and his wife held smitten koalas.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

The prince and his wife took a moment out of their 2012 royal tour of Australia to hold some koalas.



He enjoyed a casual pint.

He enjoyed a casual pint. play

He enjoyed a casual pint.

(Getty Pool)

In 2015, he held up a glass during a visit to Glan yr Afon Arms, a pub supported by Pub is the Hub.

Pub is the Hub is the prince's not-for-profit initiative "dedicated to improving community services and activities." One of their many goals includes helping up and coming beverage-related businesses to obtain pub licenses.



He had a laugh about being served a cup of tea with two spoons.

He had a laugh about being served a cup of tea with two spoons. play

He had a laugh about being served a cup of tea with two spoons.

(Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He seemed to find it funny when he was mistakenly served a cup of tea with two spoons during a 2016 visit to The Prince's Trust center.



He and his wife cracked up about a performance.

He and his wife cracked up about a performance. play

He and his wife cracked up about a performance.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

In 2010, the pair attended The Garden Party to Make a Difference at Clarence House. They seemed to be laughing quite hard at the performance of Henry Dagg's "Cat Organ."



He seemed thrilled to be riding a motorbike.

He seemed thrilled to be riding a motorbike. play

He seemed thrilled to be riding a motorbike.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

During a reception to honor of the 500th Anniversary of the Royal Mail service, Prince Charles posed on a vintage motorbike that had been used for delivering telegrams.



He got a big kiss on the cheek from a Spice Girl.

Britain's Prince of Wales, Charles, poses with the British pop group Spice Girls at the Royal Gala celebrating the Prince's Trust 21st Anniversary in Manchester Friday, May 9, 1997. play

Britain's Prince of Wales, Charles, poses with the British pop group Spice Girls at the Royal Gala celebrating the Prince's Trust 21st Anniversary in Manchester Friday, May 9, 1997.

(AP)

Prince Charles' "cheeky" moment with Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell made headlines in 1997. Spice Girls member Mel C later explained that Halliwell had loaded up on red lipstick, planted a kiss on his check and pinched his bottom.

“When [Prince Charles] came along ... Because there are some very cheeky members of the [Spice Girls] ... Geri gave him a big squeeze on the bum,” Mel C told radio hosts Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“And she’d put so much red lippy on and she gave him this big smacker [kiss] so of course, the pictures were brilliant. It was such a smart thing to do, PR-wise, back in the day.”



He stopped to smell the roses

He stopped to smell the roses play

He stopped to smell the roses

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In 2008, the prince stopped to sniff some roses while leaving the famous poet John Milton's cottage.



He paused to pet a stylish pup

He paused to pet a stylish pup play

He paused to pet a stylish pup

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

During his visit to Barnard Castle, the prince stopped to pet a stylish puppy.



He rocked a balloon hat.

He rocked a balloon hat. play

He rocked a balloon hat.

(Getty Pool)

While visiting a school in 2017, Prince Charles learned how to twist a balloon into a hat. He even tried on the hat that he made.

Read More: 10 special ways the royal family celebrates their birthdays



He got a souvenir for his grandson.

He got a souvenir for his grandson. play

He got a souvenir for his grandson.

(Getty Pool)

During the 2013 Whitstable Oyster Festival, Prince Charles stopped to pick up a tiny shirt for his grandson, Prince George.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

chris evans stan lee
Lifestyle Marvel stars expressed their sadness and admiration for the late Stan Lee: 'You will be dearly, dearly missed'
In its new guidelines, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called out high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, as a beneficial form of exercise.
Lifestyle Short, intense workouts have become so popular that the US government is recommending them
Meeting royals can be overwhelming.
Lifestyle Commoners' most hilarious reactions when meeting royals
The palace is one of the world's largest private residences.
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in a lavish royal palace that's home to a 5-star hotel and has 347 rooms
X
Advertisement