It's been more than five years since the NBC sitcom "The Office" aired its final episode, but it's remained wildly popular, especially as it continues to stream on Netflix.

Even though the show has ended, these fun tidbits about the beloved series can help you to reminisce.

Here are some surprising things you probably didn't know about "The Office."

Adam Scott auditioned for the role of Jim Halpert.

It's hard to imagine "Parks and Recreation" without Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, but he could have been in a different mockumentary series instead.

Scott actually auditioned for the role of Jim, and his audition is pretty great — but ultimately, John Krasinski scored the gig.

And Seth Rogen auditioned for Dwight.

Yep, Seth Rogen's audition tape is also out there. As talented as he is, it's pretty much impossible to imagine anyone but Rainn Wilson in that role.

Michael and Oscar's kiss was totally improvised.

As Oscar Nuñez told AV Club, when Steve Carell kissed him in "Gay Witch Hunt," it was all Carell's doing.

"He wasn't supposed to kiss me, we were just supposed to hug, and he kept hugging me. And that particular take he came in really close, and I'm like, ‘Where is he going with this?'" Nuñez said. "‘Oh, dear, yes here we go.' And then I'm just thinking, ‘Oh God, nobody laugh so we can use it.' And they didn't, and it worked perfectly. It was a lot of fun."

The framed 'diploma' in Michael Scott's office isn't actually a diploma.

Behind Michael's desk, there's a framed piece of paper that seems to be a college diploma — but it's not actually a diploma at all.

A Redditor pointed out that it's actually a certificate of authenticity for a "quality Seyko timepiece."

Real Dunder Mifflin paper was once sold.

In 2013, when "The Office" wrapped its final season, the Staples company Quill.com sold branded Dunder Mifflin paper so fans could actually own paper branded with their favorite supplier.

Steve Carell's return for the finale was a surprise to everyone, including NBC.

"The Office" creator Greg Daniels told Entertainment Weekly that Carell's cameo in the show's series finale was such a surprise to the audience because it was also a surprise to the cast and crew.

"They didn't know about Steve and the line producer was a little nervous about it, I think he was afraid he was going to lose his job," Daniels said. "But we shot the Steve stuff and we kept it out of the dailies and didn't tell them about it."

To keep Carell's appearance a surprise to the cast, Creed was given Michael's lines at the table reading.

Michael's girlfriend, Carol, was played by Carell's real-life wife.

Nancy Carell, Steve Carell's wife since 1995, made several appearances on "The Office" as Carol, the real estate agent whom Michael Scott briefly dated.

Jenna Fischer kept Pam's engagement ring after the show ended.

Fischer clarified in a tweet in 2017: "While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life."

John Krasinski shot part of the opening credits.

As each episode of "The Office" begins clips of Scranton, Pennsylvania play, including the famous shot of the "Welcome to Scranton" sign.

But it wasn't filmed by a crew member — Krasinski himself actually traveled to Scranton and shot this footage. It's lived on in the opening credits ever since.

The role of Phyllis was created just for Phyllis Smith.

Smith originally worked as a casting agent on "The Office," but producers liked her so much they created a role for her.

"All I did was try to be responsible, pay my bills, and do my best at whatever it was I was doing, but I just feel extremely blessed as how it has turned out," she told Yahoo!.

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are best friends in real life.

Even though Angela and Pam almost never get along in the show, in real life, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are best friends.

In a recent Instagram, Kinsey called Fischer her "BFF." The pair also has " target="_blank"BFF Days" and they go on hikes.

Notably, almost all of the duo's Instagram posts with each other include "#bff."

Pam's lactation consultant was played by her real-life husband.

In "The Delivery: Part 2," Pam's lactation consultant was played by Lee Kirk, who Jenna Fischer is married to in real life. For that scene in the hospital after CeCe's birth, both Fischer's real husband and TV husband were together on screen.

Dwight almost got a spin-off show.

As per Vulture's reports, the spin-off was focused on Dwight, his cousin, Mose, and the bed and breakfast located on their beet farm.

But, NBC passed on the pilot and it was later re-cut and added into the show's final season in an episode of the same name.

Fischer named Jim and Pam's baby after her real-life niece.

Fischer got to name her and Jim's firstborn child, so she chose to name her Cecelia, after her niece.

"I got to name my baby!" Fischer told People. "I said I would really love to name the baby after my niece, so I did."

