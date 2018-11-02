Sometimes, for whatever reason, an oven isn't available for use on Thanksgiving. We've rounded up 14 different Thanksgiving foods that don't need one.
Whether your oven is filled to the brim with turkey or it's woefully small, sometimes baking and roasting isn't an option on Thanksgiving.
Thankfully, there are plenty of Thanksgiving staples or updated versions of the classics that don't require any oven space at all. Even the precious turkey can stay out of that fateful appliance on November 22.
Keep scrolling to see the easiest foods you can whip up this Thanksgiving — no oven required.
As part of INSIDER's ongoing taste test series, we've tried the best canned chicken noodle soups. Any of these would be perfect to whip up on Thanksgiving.
If you're not really into chicken soup, you can also check out these soups that will keep you warm during the cold weather.
Deep-frying a turkey is still serious business — one that can end in a fiery disaster. Here's the best way to fry your turkey.
Even though slow cookers have been getting a rough go of it recently, it's still a great tool to utilize on Turkey Day.
Here are recipes for slow cooking your turkey.
Another one of INSIDER's taste tests is grocery store cranberry sauces — find out which one is best here.
And don't forget, you should always open your cranberry sauce upside down.
There's not one specific recipe for stuffing, and thus no one way to cook it. Here's an "everything" stuffing recipe that goes in the slow cooker, or a stove-top Thanksgiving stuffing.
Instant mashed potatoes are polarizing but extremely simple. Here are the best instant mashed potatoes you can buy at the store.
If you're looking to make your mashed potatoes from scratch, INSIDER scoured the internet for the best mashed potatoes hacks that will take this classic dish to the next level.
Sweet potatoes are some of the healthiest vegetables out there; they are a source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A once consumed.
All you need to do to successfully cook a sweet potato is throw it in the microwave for eight minutes (four minutes on each side).
There are many different no-bake recipes out there, but here are some of our favorites: apple pie cheesecake cups, caramel apple cheesecake, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Here's a recipe for pan fried cauliflower. And for good measure, here are 17 other recipes that utilize pan frying.
Creamed corn is corn that's scraped off the cob and combined with milk, cream, or even cream cheese, depending on the recipe.
We've included a classic creamed corn recipe, which involves simmering the corn over a stove top, and a slow cooker variation.
Even though Thanksgiving is all about eating until your stomach gives out, that doesn't mean it has to be all unhealthy food. Salads are a solid way to consume something green this Thanksgiving. We've ranked the healthiest lettuces and leafy greens, and listed everything you need to make your salad as healthy as possible.
Casseroles are a favorite, especially on Thanksgiving. This slow cooker spinach casserole is sure to be a big hit.
Green bean casserole is even more popular than most casseroles on Turkey Day. Even though casseroles are generally baked in the oven, there are ways around that particular rule. Just check out this skillet green bean casserole or this microwave version.
Whether you're making boxed mac and cheese, or working from scratch, this pasta side is always a hit with adults, kids, foodies, and picky eaters alike.
